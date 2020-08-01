Sports Desk: New Mexico United returns to the road for match against OKC

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United is back on the road Saturday for a match outside of their group. The leaders of Group C will take on OKC Energy out of Group D. The two teams during the preseason. That’s when OKC, with a few new players and a new head coach, was getting to know one another.

OKC has one victory on the season but United believes they will see a different team that is starting to play better. “Maybe the inconsistent results are due to them starting to gel that group together,” said New Mexico United head coach Troy Lesesne. “We’re all dealing with the time period that we were off in March, April and May. I think you can start to see their identity-forming and I think that they’ve gotten better each week.”

In other sports news, all of the paperwork is finally done. Scott Padgett is officially a member of the University of New Mexico men’s basketball staff. Padgett comes to New Mexico after a head coaching job at Samford from 2014 to 2020. Lobos head coach Paul Weir believes players and his entire staff will benefit from having Padgett onboard.

Angelo Leo and Tramaine Williams made weight for their battle for the WBO junior featherweight title this weekend. After the weigh-in, the fighters had the traditional staredown. “For the most part, I’m looking at him, seeing if there’s any nervousness, anything like that in him,” said Leo. “If there is, I try to exploit that in the fight, right away.

The fight in Uncasville, Connecticut will be broadcast on Showtime Saturday.

Jackson trained fighter Lando Vanatta is also fighting this weekend. Vanatta and Bobby Green are running back their epic fight of the night draw from UFC 216. The two are part of the main event for Saturday’s UFC Fight Night.

The New Mexico Open Bowling Championships at Ten Pins and More in Rio Rancho has been postponed due to COVID-19. The mid-August Tournament had a record of 226 entries set to compete.

Clovis Wildcats multi-sport athlete Malik Williams wanted to have a record-setting final year of high school track and field. The only place he got to perform this spring was in The Lost Season.