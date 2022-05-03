ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United will return to the pitch on Wednesday after ten days away from competition against Sacramento.

“Very good team that they have this year,” said head coach Zach Prince. “Most of the time they sit in a 4-2-3-1 which is going to be interesting for us to try to break down because we’re going to have some spaces that we are going to try to attack and I know they’re going to have some spaces as well. So, that will be a good challenge for us. I think it’s important for us to take advantage of this moment, take advantage of the time that we have off, use our energy that we have right now and make sure we’re really aggressive in the game.”

In other news, MMA fighter Jalin Fuller is fighting in LFA 131 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin on May 6. The Rio Rancho native was a musical theater student growing up, but once he got into fighting, he got hooked.

“It wasn’t a hard mindset switch for me, honestly,” he said. “I look at it as I’m a martial artist, you’re a martial artist. Let’s see who martial artist prowess comes out on top. It’s not in my head, not as brutal yet we’re doing some pretty brutal things in there. You know, knocking another guy unconscious, snapping limbs, choking guys out. But, at the end of the day, that’s a more personal thing. Like, are you in the sport for the brutality that comes with it or are you in it for the discipline, the lifestyle and the ability to showcase your skill set to an audience.”

Now with a record of 6-1, Fuller has his sights set on a title. While his upcoming fight is not for a belt, he feels like it won’t be long before he raises one.

“I want that belt,” Fuller said. It’s an internationally recognized title, literally just shy of being able to call it a world title. I want that belt. It opens up doors for every other major promotion in a big way.”