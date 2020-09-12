Sports Desk: New Mexico United ready to play another game

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another game means another opportunity for New Mexico United to experience a road adventure. The leaders of Group C in the USL Championship has a two-point lead over second-place El Paso and will play at Real Monarchs SLC Saturday.

New Mexico United enters the match having played 11 of 16 scheduled contests, all on the road. Because of public health orders, the team has yet to have a home game. The team has made the most of their situation by being successful on the road and documenting the trips that appear to be loaded with stories to last a lifetime.

“This is a season to remember,” said head coach Troy Lesesne. “This is a season of life in a lot of ways. I think we all feel like it can be a defining moment in our careers because it’s just so unique. So I think there’s going to be a lot of stories. There’s going to be a lot of content for us at the end of this 2020 season.”

The team will have another trip to document Saturday and perhaps another win to create a little more separation at the top of the division as the season heads down the final stretch. Forward Devon Sandoval returned to the lineup after an injury last week and is ready for a full 90 minutes on the pitch.

“I still think that there’s more that I can give, more that I can bring. Like you said, I haven’t been able to consistently play too much over the past month. I’m feeling better now and I’m looking forward to this last stretch of games,” said Sandoval.

In other sports, Michelle Waterson and Angela Hill weighed in for their main event battle at UFC Fight Night, set for Saturday. Waterson said she has studied martial arts for over 20 years and is always surrounding by great coaches. She said she that to translate into the octagon.

“That’s just what I really embraced this fight camp is to love what I do. To go out there and utilize all of the tools that I have,” said Waterson.

The main fight card has a 6 p.m. start time on ESPN+.

Waterson’s Jackson and Wink teammate Patchy Mix is also fighting as the main event in another organization. Mix and Juan Archuleta will headline Bellator 246. The two men are fighting for the bantamweight title.

Florida Marlins young pitching ace Trevor Rogers suffered his worst day on the hill Friday. The Philadelphia Phillies drove the former Carlsbad Caveman star out of the game, roughing him up with nine runs in only three innings of work. The Phillies won the first game of a doubleheader 11-0.

The New York Yankees shutout the Baltimore Orioles in the first game of a doubleheader 6-0. The Yankees got a two-hit shutout from Gerrit Cole in seven innings of work.

