Sports Desk: New Mexico United ready to bounce back at home on Friday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Isotopes game on Monday night was suspended due to rain but resumed on Tuesday at 4:35 p.m., starting in the 3rd inning. Their series finale with El Paso will be played immediately after that game and it will also be a seven-inning affair.

New Mexico United is finally back home after a very tough three-match road stretch. NM United lost all three road games, and making things worse was that they held a lead in all three games. NM United forward, Devon Sandoval, says that his team is ready to bounce back and has liked the energy he has seen out of the guys this week so far.

“After three games that we were winning, we ended up losing, you know guys aren’t too happy right now. When you have the lead it kind of comes down to mentality, especially when you are on the road, but with that said, I really do like the energy. You know, we have something to prove,” said Sandoval.

NM United now holds a four-win, five losses, and two draw record after their recent three losses. Being back home is a welcomed sight and playing in front of the fans could be a contributor to a potential bounce-back victory. “When your backs up against the wall, you know that’s what you have to do. You have to bring it, put your best foot forward and we can do that. So, we are all excited and it sounds like it’s going to be a really good turnout. I can’t wait,” said Sandoval.

NM United will host Colorado Springs on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Belen Head Football Coach, Phil Lopez, has resigned after taking the job just six weeks ago. This was first reported by the Valencia County News Bulletin and they say that superintendent, Lawrence Sanchez, hopes to have a replacement lined up by the end of this week.

Last month, the Sanchez Brothers Boxing gym took ten boxers to the New Mexico Golden Gloves Tournament at the Belen Community Center, and seven athletes would leave as Golden Gloves Champions. It’s easy to say that this gym is training the next great boxers in New Mexico.

“We are the best, plain and simple. We kept coming and bringing the wins in when all the other gyms were failing to do so and it just felt like we were the best gym there,” said New Mexico Golden Gloves Champion Aaron Marti.

Seven fighters, ranging in ages from 12-24, are now Golden Gloves Champions and this gym is priding itself on training the next generation of fighters. “I started two years ago and just decided why not pick it up and I liked it ever since just started eating healthy, started training every day and now I have six fights. I am 5-1 and it’s really fun,” said Golden Gloves Champion Joseph Gutierrez.

It is a great atmosphere for these young boxers, as brothers Jason and Jose train alongside these fighters. Both Sanchez brothers are professionals and their skills and work ethic are rubbing off on these up-and-coming fighters. “Yeah, it’s an honor and they rubbed off a lot. I want to be on that stage at one point,” said Golden Gloves Champion Martin Armijo.

“I want to be able to have those pictures with all of those belts, holding them and I think if we keep working it will pay off,” said Gutierrez.

Hard work and success aren’t the only things that this gym is creating though, as a family atmosphere is also what it’s all about. “You know, everybody just supports you here. There isn’t rivalries or anything, we are all a team,” said Golden Gloves Champion Uriel Alonso.

“I probably spend more time here than I do at my actual apartment. I mean, this gym is home,” said Marti.

Jackson and Wink-trained MMA fighter, Dan Argueta is finally making his debut on the 29th season of “The Ultimate Fighter” TV show. Dan was the first bantamweight pick by Brian Ortega on the show and coming into this opportunity, he said that he would do anything to win that UFC contract.

“When your backs up against the wall, you know that’s what you have to do. You have to bring it, put your best foot forward and we can do that. So, we are all excited and it sounds like it’s going to be a really good turnout. I cant wait,” said Argueta.

Episode six of The Ultimate Fighter will air on Friday at 7:30 p.m.