Sports Desk: New Mexico United ready to bounce back after tough loss of the season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The next match can’t come soon enough. New Mexico United is ready to put last weekend’s 5-2 loss at Phoenix Rising FC behind them. They can do that and put three more points on their top position in Group C with a win Saturday at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.

“That one game doesn’t define our season,” said New Mexico United defender Kalen Ryden. “It doesn’t define who we are as a team. That’s clearly not who we are, a 5-2 loss. So, just being able to turn around and put our focus elsewhere and get a good result and get a good bounce back against Phoenix is something we’re looking forward too.”

Once again New Mexico United will be on the road. Due to the coronavirus, public health guidelines have kept the team away from home. The team is getting ready to hit a stretch of three games in seven days and is hoping to keep road fatigue from becoming a factor.

“It’s a decision for us about the fatigue and how we want to let it affect us, in terms of, again, do we want to lean on that as a crutch,” said New Mexico United’s coach Troy Lesesne. “Do we want to lean on that as an excuse? It’s the reality of the situation but we’re going to try to continue to put ourselves in the best position possible to win games.”

Match time Saturday is 3 p.m.

In other sports news, when the Mountain West decided to postpone fall sports earlier in the week it was something the University of New Mexico men’s and women’s cross country team had seen before.

“It’s a disappointment for many reasons,” said UNM cross country coach Joe Franklin. “But, this is the third time this has hit us. You know, a lot of these men and women, they are going through it for the first time. You know, we get canceled at the Mountain West, at the NCAA Championships the day before. Then we get canceled outdoors, then we get canceled indoors. So, the positive is our students have three opportunities. The negative is we have three opportunities. You know, it’s kind of been a little bit of an emotional roller coaster.”

The Lobos were excited about fall to show off an improved men’s team with the perennial champion women.

While some NFL teams plan to play without fans in the stands, the Dallas Cowboys are going the opposite direction. Team Owner Jerry Jones said his team plans to have fans. They will only operate at half capacity at AT&T Stadium.

Meanwhile, Major League Baseball matinee action saw Nolan Arenado hit a pair of home runs for the Colorado Rockies against the Arizona Diamondbacks Wednesday. It was not enough as Starling Marte would hit a home run and also drive in four runs for Arizona in a 13-7 victory.

Lastly, Artesia High cheerleader Haley Wright accomplished a lot in her favorite sport and was hoping her senior year would end with a cheer championship. However, it ended with a front seat to The Lost Season.

