ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After a month of play, New Mexico United is finally set to host its home opener on Saturday. The black and yellow will face San Diego.

“I am extremely excited, you know we say it every year, every day, its the best fan base in the league,” said Kalen Ryden. “We have a bit of a chip on our shoulder this year, because we under performed at home last year and that’s something that we hope to right that wrong this year and it starts tomorrow with a massive 3-points on the line.”

In other news, Volcano Vista hosted Cibola on both the baseball and softball field on Friday. The Hawks were victorious in both games, with the baseball team walking off the Cougars 6-5 and the softball team winning 17-15.

Also, Jackson Wink MMA Academy is hosting its first fight night at its new facility on Friday night. The night is meant to promote JW fighters as they start their combat careers.