Sports Desk: New Mexico United names new head coach

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Zach Prince has gone from assistant to the new head coach of New Mexico United. Prince is the second coach in the history of the franchise. He fills the vacancy left by Troy Lesesne, who choose not to renew his contract after a third season.

Prince was instrumental in the team’s success as they went to the postseason in the first two years of existence of the franchise. New Mexico also made it to the Open Cup Quarterfinal in 2019. Prince said it was a no-brainer to take the job, his first as a head coach in the USL Championship. Prince said a lot of things are in place with the team but he will put his mark on the way the game is played.

“The difference that you’ll see with the team coming up is the level of aggression that we’re going to put on the opponent,” said Prince. “I expect to be extremely aggressive and make the opponent really uncomfortable. I look at all phases of the game as a chance for us to go and attack and a chance for us to go score goals.”

In other sports news, Lobo men’s basketball is hosting Grambling State Monday night. The Lobos are hoping to rebound from a loss on the road at Colorado this past Saturday.

Lobo women’s basketball player Viane Cumber is the Mountain West Freshman of the Week. Cumber scored 17 points on seven of 10 shooting, 3 of 5 from three-point range, in a 96-40 route of Northern New Mexico College last Friday. She averaged nearly 10 points, four rebounds and over one steal per game as the Lobos picked up a pair of victories.

Lobos running back Aaron Dumas is the Mountain West Freshman of the Week in football. Dumas had 143 yards and the Lobos only touchdown in a 34-7 setback at Fresno State this past Saturday.

The New Mexico Military Institute Broncos moved up in the latest National Junior College Football Poll. The Broncos are ranked second in the nation. Iowa Western is number one. The Broncos are in the Southwest Junior College playoffs as the top seed and will host Tyler Junior College Saturday for the conference championship. The game will start at 2 p.m in Roswell.

Meanwhile, Cleveland, La Cueva, Rio Rancho and Las Cruces are competing for the Football Friday Night Spirit Stick in week 14 of the high school season. The poll is open until noon on Friday.

New Mexico Tech rugby team is ranked third in the nation and is playing 15’s in the Pac West championship Saturday.