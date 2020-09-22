Sports Desk: New Mexico United match postponed due to RGVFC positive COVID-19 test

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United had its Wednesday match against Rio Grande Valley FC postponed Monday, due to a positive COVID-19 test from an individual or individuals in the RGV bubble.

“We are always fortunate that the protocol put in place by the team and by the league are strict so that the testing happens often enough so we can see this ahead of time,” said New Mexico United Director of Communications and Fan Experience David Carl. A time to make up the postponed match will have to be decided later. New Mexico United has not had anyone in their bubble test positive this season. The team returns to play Saturday at El Paso.

In other sports news, Former NFL Pro Bowl player Glover Quin is staying close to the game, two years removed from a ten year NFL career. The former Houston Texans, Detroit Lions and Lobo safety have a podcast called “The DB Room.” Quin’s podcast can be seen on Youtube and Instagram.

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Ken Giles will undergo Tommy John surgery on his right elbow. The former Rio Grande Ravens star has been dealing with tightness in his forearm and has been on the disabled list since September 12.

The Mountain West and Atlantic-10 Basketball challenge has been postponed for this season. The showdown between multiple teams from each conference usually begins December 5. Since the NCAA pushed back the start of basketball season to November 25, due to COVID-19, scheduling non-conference games became very difficult. The two conferences will resume their challenge in December of 2021.

