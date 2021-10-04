Sports Desk: New Mexico United looks to bounce back at home this week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico United is coming off of a loss to Louisville City on Sunday, 3-1. There are only six matches left down the stretch of this regular season, and this week will be crucial as they play two matches at home.

“You know, now we got to shift our focus to Hartford. It’s a quick turnaround we got Hartford at home. We got RGV at home, we need six points, we need everybody at the Lab in full voice and I know we can get it done,” said NM United Head Coach Troy Lesesne.

New Mexico United will host Hartford, out of the Eastern Conference, on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The Black and Yellow will then turn around to play Rio Grande Valley in Albuquerque on Saturday at 5 p.m.

Meanwhile, the University of New Mexico football team didn’t have the best weekend either, as they lost their third consecutive game on Saturday. This 38-10 loss at home against Air Force, was also the Mountain West Conference opener for UNM. The Falcons racked up more than 200 yards of total offense in this game against the Lobos, but unlike their last meeting UNM did not get shut out.

The Lobos had some production on offense from backup quarterback Trae Hall, as he caught the only touchdown pass in this game for UNM in the third quarter. Terry Wilson hit Hall for a 22-yard touchdown pass, and the team can expect to see more plays like this from Hall.

“He is too good of an athlete to stand out on the sideline. So, he is going to play, he still has to practice at quarterback because between him and CJ Montes they are both our backup quarterbacks. As we get more comfortable with CJ, Trae can help us with the football team, I mean that TD catch he made, the first touchdown, that was an unbelievable catch. Terry threw it behind him a little bit, unbelievable adjustment on the route,” said UNM Head Coach Danny Gonzales.

“Trae has been phenomenal this whole week actually. He has been running routes pretty crisp and he has pretty nice hands, and on that pass he caught, he’s definitely a guy that can make plays like that and he takes it serious,” said Wilson.

UNM will have a lot to clean up as they head into their next conference match-up with San Diego State on the road. UNM holds a 2-3 record overall and 0-1 record in Mountain West play, the next conference match-up will be on Saturday at 7 p.m. on FS1.

The New Mexico Activities Association announced that Saturday’s football game against Rio Rancho and West Mesa has now been canceled. Rio Rancho has had three games canceled this season: Clovis, Goddard, and West Mesa.

Week 8 of the Spirit Stick Poll is now out and fans from Santa Fe, Santa Fe Indian, St. Michael’s, and Clovis can vote this week

UNM women’s basketball will look much different this year. “I am from the Netherlands, so I am also international. So, last year we only had someone from Australia and someone else from the Netherlands and now we have someone from Hungry, from Spain, from Turkey, and I love their accents,” said UNM guard Kath van Bennekom.

Lastly, the Lobo women will play in their first exhibition game on October 31, while the Lobo men will host their first exhibition game on November 5. For more information on Lobo tickets, visit golobos.evenue.net/cgi-bin/ncommerce3/SEGetGroupList?groupCode=GS&linkID=unm-athletics&shopperContext=&caller=&appCode=.