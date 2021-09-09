Sports Desk: New Mexico United looking for favorable result in Austin

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico United still has plans of making the postseason. A win at Austin Bold FC would help to keep that plan moving forward. New Mexico is coming off of their first win in eight matches and hopes to use some of the momentum gained in a victory over Colorado Springs last week in their match at Austin.

The two teams are meeting four a fourth time this season Friday. New Mexico owns a win with two draws against Austin and expects to see some new wrinkles in the way the Austin Bold operates. Austin heads into the match after defeating San Antonio. “We need to pick up some of the cues and some of the trends that happened against San Antonio and make sure we are prepared for that, which we will be,” said New Mexico Head Coach Troy Lesesne. “But, ultimately we want to continue to work off what we did well against Colorado Springs and hopefully that momentum will carry over into Austin tomorrow night.”

The game starts at 7 p.m.

In other sports news, UNM women’s soccer team is playing NAU Thursday and Grand Canyon Saturday. The Lobos most recently upset the Washington Huskies and will play under very hot conditions in Arizona.

“So, we’ve actually been playing quite a bit in the heat, but there’s really nothing you can do,” said Lobos Head Coach Heather Dyche. “I mean it’s hydration. It’s making sure that they rest. It’s trying to make sure that if we have any kind of supplement on the bench to keep them going as long as they can and then you hope that depth is a big part of it. You hope that the next player on the bench can come and bring energy when you feel tired.”

UNM Lobos running back Aaron Dumas does not believe Lobo fans got to see him at his best in his collegiate debut last week. “I was a little antsy,” said Dumas. “I did a lot of dancing. I didn’t run as hard as I should have. Like I said though, you know, it’s just first experience. Everybody has their first experience. Just trying to get in the flow of the game, you know, the game speed.”

Dumas believes he will have a better outing when the Lobos host rival New Mexico State University Saturday.

Albuquerque Isotopes pitcher Nelson Gonzalez picked up the franchise record for appearances Thursday when he took the mound against the El Paso Chihuahuas. Gonzalez has appeared in 133 games for the Isotopes. They beat El Paso in the first game of a doubleheader 7-6.

Lastly, the annual New Mexico Tech golf tournament had its highest turnout in 27 years Thursday, raising $200,000 for scholarships for students facing a financial crisis.