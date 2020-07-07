Sports Desk: New Mexico United loan Ben Beaury to Reno 1868 FC

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In this edition of the Sports Desk we start with New Mexico United Soccer, as it is a match week for the club. New Mexico United will restart their 2020 season on Saturday against the Colorado Springs Switchbacks. New Mexico United released some news on Monday though, as they are loaning out Goalkeeper Ben Beaury to Reno for the remainder of the 2020 season.

“It made sense for Ben to get some experience to compete for regular minutes and you know we obviously have Cody in goal as our starter and then Phil will be our reserve goalkeeper and if anything happens to either of those two then we have right to recall Ben at any time,” said New Mexico United Head Coach Troy Lesesne.

The United will play on ESPN+ Saturday at Colorado Springs at 6 p.m.

Now to the gridiron, as the University of New Mexico Football returned to workouts on Monday. Around 60 players participated in workouts at UNM on Monday but they did so in groups for safety. This team has a long way to go, but first-year Head Coach Danny Gonzales was just happy to get his team back together.

“It’s really exciting to get back. I don’t have to say this anymore, today would have been the 108th day that we would have not been around our guys, so that number will stop at 108 and we have got a new number, it’s 54. We are counting them down until we get to kick-off for the 2020 season and today was a good start,” said Gonzales.

Safety is on the minds of everyone at UNM and football is taking every precaution as they are screening players before every practice. So with safety being a big priority, the next would be getting these players back on track. “Today was an easy lift, I mean they did breathe hard we did push them, but it’s about keeping them safe and knowing where they are at and by the end of the week we will know how far we can push them and week two we should see some vast improvement from where we are at now and that will ramp up for the next five weeks before we start up July 31st when we have our first real practice to get ready for Idaho State on the 29th,” said Gonzales.

Gonzales believes that there will be a football season in 2020 but he is now focusing on getting his team prepared for whatever happens.

Now to basketball, as former Albuquerque Academy stand out basketball player, Cody Toppert has seen his run in the “TBT” come to an end. Toppert was the head coach of the Eberlein Drive, who were participating in “The Basketball Tournament,” but they were removed after a member of the team tested positive for COVID-19. Eberlein Drive marks the fifth team in the TBT to be removed from the tournament due to positive COVID-19 tests.

Let’s finish with Monday’s edition of The Lost Season, as we highlight Albuquerque High School stand out softball player Nicole Chavez.

“Hello my name is Nicole Angelica Chavez and I am a senior at Albuquerque High School. I am a four-year varsity softball player and I will soon be attending Luna Community College on a softball scholarship. I was most definitely shocked to hear that my season would be canceled due to this pandemic, but I am thankful to those who have helped me get through this hard and difficult time. I am so very proud of the accomplishments that I have made over the years and I am so very thankful for the coaches I have had who have helped me become the better person and ballplayer that I could possibly be. So, thank you,” said Chavez.