Sports Desk: New Mexico United hits the road for Colorado Springs

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico United is back on the road Friday, seeking a favorable result against Colorado Springs Switchbacks. New Mexico heads into the match with a 1-1-1 record. They had their highest scoring total in front of the home crowd last weekend. New Mexico United beat Austin Bold FC 3-1 and hopes to carry that momentum into their clash against the Switchbacks Friday.

“It gives you confidence, there is no doubt about it and I think we gained confidence the week before in El Paso, in possession and how we defended, but maybe it didn’t materialize in terms of chances and goals against El Paso,” said NM United Head Coach Troy Lesesne. “So, now we have been able to limit an opponent to only one goal and score three, which confidence is going to be key going into another difficult team away from home.”

The team has held opponents to only three goals this season and wants to take their defense up a notch. “I think we are hungry for our first clean sheet,” said Lesesne. You know, we were so close against El Paso and I think that the way we have done it we have been good for 80 minutes, but we need to have that last ten. So, I think going into that game, that is our main focus, just putting together a complete defensive performance.” Game time in Colorado Springs is 7 p.m. Friday.

In other sports news, the Duke City Gladiators will make their debut in the Indoor Football League Saturday. The two-time CIF champion Gladiators joined the IFL two seasons ago but missed what would have been their first season due to COVID-19. The Gladiators will start on the road at the Iowa Barnstormers.

“You know, Iowa Barnstormers, they have a great tradition as well, you know, with the Kurt Warner story, with everything going on in Iowa,” said Gladiators Head Coach Martino Theus. “They have a great coaching staff that I’m really familiar with and more of it is a traditional game for them, but it’s more like a waking up call for us. We are entering a new league in the IFL. Coming to a new league, you want to come and stomp your foot and make your stamp real quick.”

Duke City Gladiators will make their home debut on May 30 at the Rio Rancho Special Events Center.

The Albuquerque Isotopes have returned home to start a six-game homestand against Oklahoma City. The Isotopes ended a seven-game losing streak Tuesday night in El Paso. Game time tonight is 6:35 p.m.

The Houston Astros beat the Oakland A’s 8-4 Thursday. Astros third baseman and Albuquerque Academy grad Alex Bregman was 3 for 4 at the plate with two runs batted in.

MMA veteran Diego Sanchez has split with Josh Fabia. Fabia considered to be Sanchez’s manager, coach and guru has been under heavy criticism and has been credited with destroying Sanchez’s career with the UFC. The UFC Hall of Famer was released from the organization in April.

Albuquerque High athletic director and girls basketball coach Doug Dorame has decided to retire after 40 years of coaching. “My daughter, my oldest daughter Nina graduated and she is heading to Stanford,” said Dorame. “So, we have just always talked about graduating together. So, I stayed true to myself and my family and I told them that I was going to retire. I started in the fall of 1981 and we are in the spring of 2021, 40 years is a good run.”

Glen Millican and his Lobo men’s golf team missed out on advancing from the NCAA regionals to nationals Wednesday by only 4 strokes. The good thing for the Lobos is that they are young and all of their athletes who played in the regionals return next season. “I think the golf they played this year and what they did at the conference championship and then what they did here, just shows how good they are,” said UNM Lobos head coach Glen Millican. “If we get a little bit better over the summer, and get a little bit better in the fall, and continue to get a little better next spring, we should have the expectation of being in this position and maybe moving on next year.”

Lastly, Corey Connors leads the PGA Championship after a first-round 5 under 67. Phil Mikelson is in contention, tied for 8th at 2 under par.