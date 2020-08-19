Sports Desk: New Mexico United gears up for match with Real Monarchs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United is one day out from their next match-up with Real Monarchs. New Mexico United is coming off of a victory over the weekend and currently sits at the top of the Group-C standings.

The Real Monarchs sit at the bottom of the Group-C standings with one win on the year but this team can’t be taken lightly and no one knows that better than newcomer New Mexico United defender Kalen Ryden. Ryden won a championship with Real Monarchs last season; so you know he’s pumped to play against his former team on Wednesday.

“Talking with some of us and just giving us some points on where we could expose them in some of their strengths and weaknesses certainly. So, he’s excited, I think he’s pretty amped to play this game,” said New Mexico United Midfielder Chris Wehan.

New Mexico United will play Real Monarchs on Wednesday at 8 p.m. on ESPN+.

The dead period for high school athletics is now over and it comes after the state superintendents voted 70% in favor of giving local autonomy to schools. “So, we will no longer have a dead period, however, the guidelines must be followed and that is 5 to 1 player-coach ratio, mask-wearing, limited equipment, staying in the pods. They will be able to participate as they choose and it would be a local autonomy,” said NMAA Executive Director Sally Marquez.

Marquez addressed this topic in her weekly Q&A on Monday but while this puts an end to the dead period statewide, local districts still have the final say. Albuquerque Public Schools told coaches on Monday after this news was released, that APS athletics will still remain under dead period guidelines.

Los Lunas Schools also stated that they will remain under a dead period and will look at lifting those protocols after the Labor Day Weekend. Cleveland High School is also remaining under dead period until Labor Day, but with these restrictions, it is becoming frustrating for most coaches, as they cant see their players and concerns arise the longer they are away from their kids.

“If they don’t have a place to go to, a field to use, a campus to be on. It really concerns me where they are going, what they are doing right now with all this free time. If we can get 5 to 1 with the athletes then we can start to give those kids somewhere to go, a place to be, and do it safely of course,” said Sandia Baseball Coach Chris Eaton.

Meanwhile, stand out Sandia High Schoo girls basketball player Viané Cumber announced on Monday that she has de-committed from Texas Tech University. Cumber originally verbally committed to play at Texas Tech back in May, but the reigning New Mexico Gatorade Girls Basketball of the year has now opened up her options.

This comes after TTU fired their Women’s Basketball Coach. KRQE Sports will have more Cumber in sports on Wednesday.