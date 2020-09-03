Sports Desk: New Mexico United focused heading into Saturday’s match

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –New Mexico United are gearing up for their match up with El Paso on Saturday. New Mexico United won their last match against El Paso and will enter their third matchup against the Locomotive with a five-point lead in the USL Group-C standings over El Paso.

Sitting at the top of the standings is a great place to be for the team but they know they can’t get comfortable. They have not been beaten in their last four matches but did end with a draw against Colorado Springs on Saturday, which is a team they already beat twice before.

“Not our best performance of the night; went down a man; had to see out the last 15-20 minutes on a night that wasn’t our night and we still got a point. I don’t think any other team does that on that night. What we have to realize though is, we can’t let that happen again. I don’t think it has anything to do with comfort, that’s for sure. I think we are all aware of where we want to be but we have to go in and get the job done,” said New Mexico United Head Coach Troy Lesesne.

This team has not had it easy this season, as they have played their entire schedule on the road. Coach Lesesne said in a press conference on Wednesday, there is no level of comfort for this team, but with every negative, there is a positive.

“Whenever you go through something tough with somebody else and you are able to get through it in the right way and you do the right things and you fight together. It ends up tightening your bond and your trust throughout the group. So, yeah I think there has [sic] definitely been positives to having to do what we have been doing,” said New Mexico United Defender Sam Hamilton.

So, this already tight-knit group has galvanized even more during this long road stretch. They remain positive and hungry at the test ahead, as El Paso is also riding a four-match streak where they have not been beaten.

“Obviously, El Paso is a team that can give us some trouble but I think the mindset is there for everybody. You know, we want to keep this momentum going; we want to stay in first place. This team, you know they can play, so I think we are all prepared though,” said New Mexico United Midfielder Amando Moreno.

New Mexico United versus El Paso is on Saturday at 7:30pm on ESPN+.

Now to the gridiron, as University of New Mexico Football’s Bryson Carroll has been named to the first national watch list in his career. The 8th annual Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List was announced on Wednesday and junior running back Bryson Carroll from San Antonio, Texas is one of 47 student-athletes to be named to the list.

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award recognizes the top offensive player in Division-I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity; specifically, tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals. In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four-year college.

Carroll is the Lobos leading rusher to return in 2020. Last season he racked up 536 yards on 105 carries with two touchdowns.

Sticking with football, the Duke City Gladiators didn’t get a chance to play in their inaugural IFL season this year, but the team is beefing up their defense for next year. DC announced the addition of former Cincinnati Bengal linebacker, Gionni Paul.

Paul played collegiality at Utah and went on to play professionally in the NFL, CFL, AAF, and XFL. The 27-year-old is a very big and very athletic linebacker that stands at 6’2 and weighs over 229 pounds. He was excited to land with the Duke City Gladiators, as he knows their culture of winning and he is excited to help that tradition moving forward.

“Oh man, I am an entertainer man. I love to put on a show. I love to fly around and make plays man and people call me the Lance Stephenson of football man, and just go out there do my job and make sure we win and then just lead man, just be a leader,” said Paul.

Now to golf, as the New Mexico Open is officially a no go in 2020. “We explored a couple of other options like, only allowing people from New Mexico to play and some different things and in the end, it just felt like the smartest thing to do was to just, unfortunately, cancel it for this year and get excited about 2021,” said SCGA House Executive Director Dana Lehner.

The New Mexico Open is one of the most popular tournaments played in New Mexico every year, and due to COVID-19 and the state’s mandatory two-week quarantine for people coming in from out of state, the tournament just could not go off this year.