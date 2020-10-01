Sports Desk: New Mexico United ends regular season with Real Monarchs SLC

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In this edition of the Sports Desk we start with a preview of New Mexico United’s season finale with Real Monarchs SLC. This will be the fourth match between these two clubs and a win on Wednesday night would give the team four wins over this Group-C foe.

“We have to have the determination to finish the regular season in the fashion that we all want to, to create the type of momentum going into the playoffs. I think, that’s critical and ultimately we have to try and get three points,” said New Mexico United Head Coach Troy Lesesne.

A win could help the team’s hopes at overtaking El Paso in the Group-C standings. It is possible for them to finish in first place but it will be tough, as El Paso is currently four points ahead. A possible makeup match with Rio Grande Valley could help the team’s cause. No word on that makeup match yet.

New Mexico United versus Real Monarchs SLC will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+.

Now to the MLB Postseason, Albuquerque Academy graduate Alex Bregman and his Houston Astros are moving on to the ALDS. The Astros beat Albuquerque’s Mitch Garver and the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday in game two of the AL Wildcard. The Twins have now lost 18 consecutive playoff games. Houston will move on to meet either the Oakland A’s or the Chicago White Sox in the ALDS.

Now to MMA, Albuquerque’s Holly Holm will be in UFC action this weekend. She will take on Irene Aldana as the main event of this UFC on ESPN fight card. Holm is looking to garner her second consecutive win and this fight will also be another “first” for the longtime fighter. Holm vs Aldana will mark the first headlining event by two women on UFC’s Fight Island, which is located in Abu Dhabi.

“I love to be able to have a [sic] challenge to do something that, you know hasn’t been done before, well here we are its a little part of history. I take pride in it and I feel very honored,” said Holly Holm.

That fight card will begin at 8:30 p.m on ESPN but Albuquerque’s Carlos Condit will be in action before then on the ESPN+ prelim. Condit will take on Court McGee as the featured bout of the prelim. Condit hasn’t fought since 2018 and is looking to snap a five-fight losing skid.

“I don’t know, I haven’t won a fight since, yeah it’s been a while, 2015 that’s like five years. So, it would be nice to get some wins and put on some good shows and I think I am going to show something pretty spectacular this weekend,” said Condit.

That UFC ESPN+ Prelim will start at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

We finish with the Orange and Blue Report as the Denver Broncos will take on the New York Jets on Thursday night and both teams will be looking for their first victory of the season.

“No matter who we are playing you know, right now, we definitely need a win. So, that’s the main focus and the focus for me this week is to get better, we are not going to be able to get a lot of reps,” said Broncos QB Brett Rypien.

The Broncos will play the Jets on Thursday night at 6:20 p.m. on the NFL Network.