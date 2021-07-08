Sports Desk: New Mexico United determined to win at home on Friday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico United will play at home on Friday night, and coming off of three straight losses they believe playing in front of their fans could help end their losing skid. “I mean, we lost those games, three games, but we were up 1-0 and that shows that we can score. I mean, it’s just like we got to play 90 minutes, and I think that we are up for it now coming back home with the fans and everything we are looking forward to that,” said Forward Brian Brown.

NM United will play Colorado Springs at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. Entering this match, the black and yellow currently sit in fifth place in the Mountain Division. NM United has 14 points on the table right now with four wins, five losses, and two draws. Their three straight losses definitely hurt, but Head Coach Troy Lesesne says this recent adversity can make them stronger.

“Even though the results of last week, sometimes that solidifies relationships and you really start to understand what everyone is made of. I think those relationships continue to evolve and we are 11 matches in, a third of the way through the season. You know, we really need to start to hit our stride now,” said Lesesne.

Meanwhile, Cleveland High School stand-out athlete, Luke Wysong was named this year’s Gatorade New Mexico Boys Track & Field Player of the Year. This marks the second Gatorade Player of The Year nod for Wysong. “I had a good season and I am really stoked that I won. I mean, with the whole football one I wasn’t expecting that one and I wasn’t expecting this one either. I am just really grateful for everything that’s come my way,” said Wysong.

Wysong shared a State title in the Class 5A-record relay and he also won the 100- and 200-meter dash and took second in the long jump as well as the 400. Wysong hopes to run track at UNM next year, but as of now he is focusing on football and playing his freshman season for the Lobos. “This has been my first week. So, I have been up at 5 a.m. going to the facility lifting, having practice. I think that I have got a shot, so I have just been doing what I have always done. Working hard and stepping it up, it’s been good,” said Wysong.

The Enchantment TBT team hit the floor at Bosque High School on Thursday for their first workout as a team. This team will play in Sunday’s UNM Alumni Game, but they will also tip of the TBT on the 17th in Wichita, Kansas. Head Coach and Lobo Basketball legend, Kenny Thomas is excited about the potential of this team. “It’s going to be interesting because I am actually trying to win, you know what I mean, and one of the biggest things for me is we have to play defense. If you are playing defense you will stay on the floor with me, but these guys are pros and ex-players as well, where they know what it’s going to take to come in here and get the job done,” said Thomas.

New Mexico State University released a video of their new floor at the Pan American Center on Thursday. The brand-new Lou Henson court design features a newly painted crimson perimeter with a darker chestnut stain. The block NM State logo no longer appears at center court, it now has the Pistol Pete athletics mark.

The Albuquerque Isotopes started their six-game road series against Round Rock on Thursday. The Isotopes will remain in Texas until Tuesday, before starting a six-game homestand against Sugar Land on July 15.