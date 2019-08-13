Sports Desk: New Mexico team heads to American Legion LL World Series

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time ever, a New Mexico team will play in the American Legion Little League World Series.

American Legion Post 13 advanced after winning the western regional in California over the weekend, with a 5-3 victory over Honolulu in the championship game. Head Coach Danny Gonzales is in his 31st year of coaching and saw something special in the team.

“You know, this team, they’re just resilient,” said Gonzales. “You know, they come together. They played together. They believe in each other. Not to take away from any of our past teams, but this team just really truly believes in what they can do. They just never gave up.”

It’s a special year for Post 13, as they are celebrating 100 years. They are one of only eight teams still playing. Post 13 will open play in the American Legion Little League World Series Thursday on ESPN 3 at 11 a.m.

Switching gears, Lobos quarterback Tevaka Tuioti returned to fall camp Monday. Tuioti was in California to support an ill family member. He got plenty of support from the Lobo coaching staff and teammates to go and take care of his family. Now that he is back, Tuioti has work to do.

“I just felt like I just need to catch up,” said Tuioti. “There are some plays that have been installed, and you know, it’s all new to me. I just have a clean slate in my opinion.”

Meanwhile, the Mountain West will have a total of seven games broadcast on Facebook this football season. It’s the third year the league has partnered with Stadium and Facebook. The Lobos will play in one of those seven games. Their season finale against Utah State will air at 2 p.m., November 30. The game will be played at Dreamstyle Stadium.

Also, former Lobo cornerback DeAngelo Ross has been waived by the New England Patriots with an injury designation.

To wrap up the Sports Desk, the Roswell High Coyotes will have a title to defend once the football season opens. With 24 seniors and 28 juniors on the roster, the defending 5A champions have the experience to deliver another strong season.

“Some teams take a step back after that. I don’t think we will,” said Head Coach Jeff Lynn. “I think we focus every day on getting better, and when you focus every day on getting better, then that leads to success. So I look for a good season out of us.”