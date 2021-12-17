Sports Desk: New Mexico Bowl eve

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 2021 PUBG MOBILE New Mexico Bowl is set to kick off this weekend. The teams met up on Friday for press conferences and the annual luncheon. UTEP hasn’t won a bowl game since 1967, and they know it will be a tough test to win one against Fresno State. “They are a top 25 football team that’s beat some really good teams this year and has been really consistent with their performance,” says UTEP Coach Dana Dimel. “So, as we go into the challenge the way the Miners are going to have to win this game is we are going to have to play the best game of our year.”

Delivering some extra motivation for the players was Pro Football Hall of Fame running back, Eric Dickerson. He was the keynote speaker at Friday’s luncheon but also took some time to answer some questions. Among the questions asked was about his single-season rushing record. “You know, I always thought that record would last,” said Dickerson. “I thought I would break it again, myself, but I didn’t. It is harder now because the way the game is. The game is a passing game and it’s just really difficult. I mean, I can think of the record that I always said that I think would last longer than my 2,000 yards is my rookie rushing record. 1,800 yards as a rookie, because you got to think as a rookie no team is willing to build a team around a rookie.”

The Lobos basketball team is prepping to play Dickerson’s alma-mater, SMU, on Sunday. “It’s a process with this young team but we have had a good week of practice. so, we are excited about the challenge,” said senior Saquan Singleton. we know what we have to do. We just have to fix the little things, get a little more aggressive, get more tough like coach said, and I think the ball should be rolling soon.”

Including Sunday, the Lobos only have two more games before conference play. The tipoff on Sunday is at 1 p.m. at The Pit.

Sticking with Lobo basketball, the women’s team will also be playing at the Pit on Sunday. UNM battled against a nationally ranked Arizona team in their last matchup, and it showed the team is capable of hanging with the top teams in the country. “Honestly we are able to play with anybody when we follow the plan and stick together,” said guard Antonia Anderson. “Obviously that first half was really good for us. It was really good experience for us to go out there and play a really good team that is definitely going to be in the tournament and probably make a good run.”

The Lobos will face off against UTEP at 6 p.m. Meanwhile, on Friday afternoon, there was an old-fashioned pep rally in Old Town to get fans excited for the New Mexico Bowl. KRQE’s Sports Director, Van Tate, was there.