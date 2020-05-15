Sports Desk: NMSU football program under investigation

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Attorney General’s Office is suing New Mexico State University over public records that are tied to the football program.

The AG’s Office began looking into possible misconduct in the football program after an anonymous letter back in November. First reported by the Las Cruces Sun-Times, NMSU hired a Las Cruces attorney to do an investigation into the allegations but the university has refused to release the full report.

So, the AG’s office is now suing to get that report which NMSU has withheld, citing federal privacy. KRQE Sports will keep you updated on this ongoing situation.

Moving on to basketball, former Lobo men’s basketball player, and now Head Coach for the Oregon women’s basketball team, Kelly Graves. Graves reminisced about his time at UNM in the mid-’80s and talked about all the big games he won from 1986-87 but “The Pit” was one of his fondest memories.

“You know, the building got so loud that I always tell people that it’s when sound actually had felt. You could feel it,” said Graves. He said he’s been the head coach at Oregon for six seasons now, winning multiple awards and team honors, but this year’s season was cut short and it hurt because he had one of the most talented teams he had ever had.

“This was really our year, you know we worked up to this we had gone to the elite eight, elite eight, final four, and then now with this group of experienced seniors it was our chance to make that last and win it all,” said Graves.

He does have a solid group coming in next season though, and the future is bright for Oregon women’s basketball but will the Ducks ever play the University of New Mexico in DreamStyle Arena?

“Yeah, every once in awhile I get on Twitter and I say: hey I am looking for games, and I get tweets from Lobo fans saying: hey come on down here and play us. We haven’t had the opportunity yet to come to New Mexico, but before I give this profession up, in the next ten years, I will try like crazy to get down there,” said Graves.

Now to the links, as former stand out metro high school golfer, Dominique Galloway is back in town after seeing her senior season at NMSU cut short, because of the pandemic. Galloway, really feels bad that she couldn’t finish out her senior year strong and that she couldn’t finish it with her team.

“That tournament I played really well, my last tournament, but my parents weren’t there with me and like I was disappointed because our team was also really good, we were going to go places. I had mixed emotions because I was happy that golf was over, but then I was also sad because I wanted to finish it really well with my team and I didn’t get to do that,” said Galloway.

Galloway is now still playing golf on her own time, and says that she will not return to NMSU for another year, but will she now go pro?

“I haven’t decided if I am going to go pro 100 percent yet, because I still really love golf and I still really want to pursue it, but I am actually getting married this summer and I am actually moving with my husband to Pennsylvania. So, its kind of up to me, I am still deciding,” said Galloway.