ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo football team will look a little different when they play against Boise State on Friday night. For the first time since 1973, UNM will take the gridiron with red helmets.

“You know what? This stuff is really good in recruiting,” Danny Gonzales said. “Kids really have a, especially with social media today, it’s really good. Now, I’m a little bit superstitious. So, you’re going to see the coaches wearing the same thing they wore on Saturday night against Maine. Until we lose they’re going to be in the same clothing. I hope Ashley washed it, but if she didn’t, I’m okay with that too.”

Boise State is picked to win the Mountain side of the Mountain West Conference, and it is an opportunity for the Lobos to show their skills on national television.

“This is the test for our team,” Justin Harris said.” We want to be who we say we are. This is the test right here, so. We just need to come out, execute, stay locked in from the beginning and play until the end of the game.”

Meanwhile NMSU has the longest active road losing streak in FBS at 19 games. The Aggies will try to break that streak against rival UTEP this weekend.

“You don’t want to be called a soft football team,” coach Kill said. “We got to come out and play physical and hard. You know, we can’t let somebody….Minnesota hit us in the mouth now. From the first snap the hit us in the mouth. We took it. We can’t have that. We’d be in trouble.”

In other news, the Lobo soccer team is traveling to California this week for a pair of road games. This will be the last chance for coaches to evaluate the team before conference play starts.

“We have a lot of young players that are kind of getting their first meaningful minutes,” coach Dyche said. “We have a lot of transfers that are kind of finding their confidence and way into a system. So, I want those players to be able to go and impact games so that we don’t have to depend on any one system or any one player.”

Also, the Albuquerque High boys soccer team is off to a hot start this season. Despite some players going to the New Mexico United Academy, the team has yet to lose a match this season.

“Some players that wouldn’t have been given the opportunity to play in that championship like we were speaking of, got an opportunity to play,” coach Ramirez said. “Players that are younger are getting more opportunities to shine earlier. And it’s also a good opportunity for New Mexico players to get seen.”