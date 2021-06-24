Sports Desk: New Lobo baseball coach Tod Brown visits his new team and home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tod Brown is ready to work on his new team. The new Univerity of New Mexico Lobos baseball coach will be in the Duke City throughout the weekend, getting things in order. Brown has already had success re-recruiting some of the Lobos that had entered the transfer portal.

Now he has his eyes on local talent and bordering states. Brown can rely on some of his connections throughout the southwest to make the process better. “I have a lot of players, former players that I coached at Arizona were in high school and then a lot of my teammates in Arizona as well have reached out,” said Brown. “Now they’re running travel ball teams, they’re high school coaches and junior college coaches. So, a lot of those guys have reached out and they’re going to help in the process of letting me know names of some of players that they think can be good fits here.”

Brown was hired last week after 14 seasons at North Dakota State. He replaced Ray Birmingham, who retired after 43 years of coach, 14 of those years at New Mexico.

In other sports, state baseball resumed in Class 5A with semifinal action between the 8 seed and upset minded Onate Knights at number 4 La Cueva. Onate shocked previously unbeaten Rio Rancho 1-0 Tuesday night to advance to the semifinals. Their game against La Cueva had a late start due to a lightning delay. At the time of this update the score is all square at 4 in the third inning.

The three seed, Sandia Matadors, made the trip to Hobbs looking for a spot in the Class 5A title game. Hobbs, the two seed, is hoping to continue what has so far been a 19-2 season. The game is just underway.

The St. Pius Sartans will play for the Class 4A championship. The Sartans defeated Artesia 11-1 Thursday. The Sartans will now meet rival Albuquerque Academy in the title game. Academy, the number six seed, defeated number two Miyamura 3-2 in the Class 4A semifinals. The Class 4A championship game is Saturday at Santa Ana Star Field. A game time has not been posted.

The Class A championship game was delayed by lightning, but finally got a start. The top seed Logan Longhorns are leading defending Champion Gateway Christian Warriors 12-7 in the fifth inning.

Gallup and Artesia have advanced to the Class 4A softball championship. Gallup, the top seed, defeated number five Miyamura 11-1 in the semifinals. Artesia, the two seed, shutout the three seed Silver 4-0. The Class 4A championship game is Saturday at noon at the UNM softball complex.

New Mexico United is back on the pitch Friday. New Mexico is at the Colorado Springs Switchback, a team they defeated 3-1 earlier in the season. The game is the first of three on the road for New Mexico. New Mexico United spent the entire last season on the road last year because of COVID. “I think that if anyone is familiar with road games its New Mexico United,” said head coach Troy Lesesne. “So, we are really excited for the opportunity and the challenge, and, yeah, we look at one game at a time, but I think we are looking at these three games as kind of one big game and we are really excited for it.”

UNM men’s tennis coach Ben Dunbar has resigned to pursue opportunities outside of collegiate tennis. Dunbar, a former Lobo player and assistant, was head coach from 2016 to 2021. Dunbar led the Lobos to back to back Mountain West Championships and was the 2021 Coach of the Year.