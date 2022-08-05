NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Andrew McCraw is entering his first year as head coach of the Clovis Wildcats. He takes over a team who has underperformed in recent years, and he intends to build the culture back up.

We are trying to bring back being nothing tougher than a Clovis wildcat, he said. “You know, that’s one of those things growing up 2 hours down the road that you always heard growing up and always heard around the state. So, that’s definitely the attitude and the moxie we want to bring back and we are trying to work for.”

In other news, two local little league teams competed in their southwest regional tournaments on Friday. The Eastdale majors faced an elimination game against Arkansas and came up short 9-3 thus ending their season. The North Valley senior team on the other hand opened their tournament on a positive note, winning 7-2. They move on to play West Texas on Saturday at 8 a.m. at Santa Ana Star Field.

Also New Mexico United is back on the pitch Saturday hosting Miami FC. It will be the third game in seven days for the black and yellow, and they welcome the challenge.

“Doesn’t scare me, doesn’t scare the players,” head coach Zach Prince said. “We welcome you know times like this where we can show what it means in adverse moments”