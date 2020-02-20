Sports Desk: Nevada streaks while Lobos continue to struggle

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The game of basketball continues to be a struggle for the Lobo men’s team this season. After a promising start, the Lobos find themselves in a bit of a free fall, having only won just one game in their last seven outings.

“Unfortunately our two-point percentage offense and defense has plummeted,” said UNM Head Coach Paul Weir. “It’s the smallest team I’ve ever had here. We are trying to have good offensive rhythm, play inside out, but unfortunately everything around the rim right now, the layups are going in against us.”

Steve Alford and the Nevada Wolfpack is the latest Mountain West team to hang a loss on the Lobos. Alford, a former UNM head coach, has watched his team win four straight games.

Tuesday’s 88-74 win at New Mexico was a big boost for the team, but a weird night for Alford who was greeted by boos from the fans who cheered him on when he was winning six Mountain West titles for the Lobos.

“It’s bittersweet both ways,” said Alford. “You know because obviously you want to win the game. I’m a competitor so I want to win games, but it’s odd. I won an awful lot of games on this court sitting on the other bench and now I win a game sitting on the other bench. It’s just an odd feeling.”

Meanwhile, the Lobo women’s basketball team was in Nevada on Wednesday night. Mike Bradbury’s team is trying to continue their upward climb of late. The Lobos have won two of their last three Mountain West Conference games.

Jared Mang is entering his second season of professional baseball with the Detroit Tigers organization. The former Lobo slugger played the outfield for the GCL West Tigers last season and has goals for his second year.

“Short term just try to make the team out of spring training so I don’t have to be in extended and sit there and wait,” said Mang. “I’m just trying to go out and perform and give it my best and get on a team right away and start climbing the ladder.”

Lobo baseball starts the home portion of their schedule Friday. The 2-2 Lobos will host Northern Colorado in a three-game series starting Friday.

Lastly, Nascar driver Ryan Newman has been released from a Daytona area hospital. Newman suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a horrific crash during the Daytona 500 on Monday.