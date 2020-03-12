Sports Desk: NCAA Tournament to be played without fans, state tournament continues

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The coronavirus has caused the NCAA to make an unprecedented move.

For the first time ever the NCAA men’s and women’s tournament will be played without fans. Only essential staff and limited family members will be able to attend games. NCAA President Mark Emmert made the announcement Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the state’s high school tournament continues to welcome fans. New Mexico Activities Association President Sally Marquez said her staff will continue to monitor what is going on with COVID-19.

“We’re also telling people right now, like the governor said, if your sick, elderly or do not want to be in large crowds to stay home,” said Marquez. We’ll continue to be in constant with the governor and the public education department to make sure that all of our fans, players, coaches and everybody is safe.”

State tournament boys competed in the quarterfinals Wednesday. The Eldorado Eagles came into the tournament as a 10 seed in Class 5A and took two seed Capital to the wire in a 58-53 loss.

The Capital Jaguars will face the winner of Santa Fe and Cleveland in the semifinals Thursday. The top seed in Class 5A also advanced to the semifinals.

The Las Cruces Bulldogs got 18 points from Gonzalo Carbalan to defeat eight seed Clovis 51-46. Las Cruces will meet Volcano Vista in the semifinals on Thursday.

Volcano Vista defeated Onate 59-50.