NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The NBA draft began on Thursday and it left an impact on both UNM and NMSU. For the Lobos, talented guard Jalen House originally decided to enter the draft, but later decided to return to Albuquerque for a second season with the Lobos, giving UNM one of the top backcourts in the Mountain West this upcoming season.

“Having good preseason expectations is good for enthusiasm, you know, which we need to get back, I think,” said coach Pitino. “Obviously the program is down, COVID, all of those things I think are connected to. We need to get this town talking about the Lobos again. So it’s great when people pick you high. It’s great.”

The Aggies talent guard on the other hand, Teddy Allen, did not pull his name from the draft and decided to go pro. Allen averaged over 19 points and nearly seven rebounds per game last season and was a crucial part of NMSU’s NCAA tournament win. Allen worked out with various teams, but is projected to go undrafted.

In other news, the Albuquerque Professional Baseball Hall of Fame class of 2022 was announced on Thursday. The Class includes Dave Stewart, Ron Cey and the man who created the Dukes logo, Dick Moots.

“It’s very special to go into any hall of fame, but the fact that I’m being joined by a former teammate, Dave Stewart, is also a pleasure,” said Isotopes general manager John Traub.