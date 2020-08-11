Sports Desk: Mountain West postpones fall sports

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Mountain West is the latest conference to postpone fall sports. The league announced Monday that it would do so with an indefinite postponement, while the nation continues to try and slow the coronavirus pandemic. That means no University of New Mexico football for what would have been head coach Danny Gonzales first season leading the Lobos.

UNM athletic director Eddie Nunez calls the news disappointing but in the best interest of all involved. Other sports affected by the decision include men’s and women’s cross country, women’s soccer, and volleyball. The Mountain West is still deciding when to resume activity. There is a chance fall sports could be played in the spring. The league still has to decide what to do with winter sports like basketball. The Mountain West is the second conference to postpone fall sports. The Mid-American Conference postponed fall sports over the weekend.

The decision by the Mountain West to postpone sports means the New Mexico State Aggies lost three more games. The Aggies were scheduled to play the Lobos, Fresno State, and Hawaii. With leagues that are still active playing only conference games, the Aggies, who competes as an independent in football, have lost seven games off the 2020 schedule.

“Does the Mountain West postponing football impact us,” asked NMSU athletic director Mario Moccia. “I think you would be fooling yourself if you didn’t say, hey, it certainly does. I think we will need to get together with coach Martin our leadership and talk about next steps forward. At the same time, we’re not in a huge rush to make a decision. I mean there is no need to make a decision immediately.”

In other sports news, New Mexico United forward Devon Sandoval has claimed the USL Championship’s Fans’ Choice Goal of the Month award for July. A goal against El Paso Locomotive FC July 24 got him the award and 55% of online voting. His United teammate Muhammad Saalih was second in voting with 31%. Saalih hit a long-range goal against Colorado Switchbacks FC July 11.

John Dodson is getting back in the octagon for the first time since scoring an upset knockout of Nathaniel Wood back in February. Dodson and Merab Dvalishvili will meet on the main card at UFC 252 in Las Vegas Saturday. Dodson wants to get to the top of the bantamweight division.

Garrett Thomas gets the honor of being first for his school Artesia high. Thomas has the first seat in a full week of The Lost Season.