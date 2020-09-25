Sports Desk: Mountain West expected to decide on football season soon

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Mountain West continues to inch close to possibly having a season. League athletic directors met Thursday to talk about a possible return with an eight-game schedule starting on October 24. As of this posting a final decision had not been made public. Should the league decide to start, New Mexico would have to play games on the road if the current state health order dealing with COVID-19 remains the same.

Lobo men’s basketball assistant Ralph Davis said he now gets to recruit and help coach on the floor after getting promoted from video coordinator Wednesday. Another Lobo assistant, Scott Padgett, talked to media for the first time since leaving his head coaching job at Samford to come to New Mexico. He wants to help develop some of the Lobo post players and give the program another spot to recruit. “We do have some very good talent in those low post positions, but it’s young,” said Padgett. “It needs to continue to develop and reach it’s potential.”

Diego Sanchez heads into UFC 253 feeling mellow about life and not worrying about the pressures of trying to win a title this late in his career. He says the coronavirus pandemic was a game-changer for him in the way he thought about his combat career.

“The pandemic was a great thing for me. I got rest that I never had in my 17-year span of fighting with UFC and chasing this invisible dream of becoming a UFC champion, like, I never let myself rest. Now I’m finally settled. I got my feet on the ground; I’m grounded.” Sanchez is fighting 26-year-old Jake Matthews Saturday.

La Cueva volleyball has dominated the class 5A competition for the last two years. Don’t expect anything to change in 2020. “You know what? This is probably a little bit better squad, talent-wise,” said La Cueva head coach Steve Archibeque. “I am through each position really deep. You know, somebody can come in and just take that spot, whereas in years past I would only have one person in a position. This year I have back up and depth.”

La Cueva starts the season on October 13 against Albuquerque Academy.

The Colorado Rockies outlasted the San Francisco Giants on the road Thursday, winning the game 5-4 in 11 innings.

