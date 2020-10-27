Sports Desk: Mountain West Conference moves UNM football’s game to San Jose

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico football team was supposed to have their home opener on Saturday against San Jose State but the location of that game has been changed.

“Due to the continued prevalence of the COVID-19 virus in Bernalillo County and in accordance with state guidelines, the New Mexico-San José State football game, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 31, has been relocated to CEFCU Stadium in San Jose, California,” according to a news release from the Moutain West Conference Monday.

So, as of now, the game will be played in California on Saturday and it will have a kick off time of 5 p.m. (MT) on Fox Sports 1.

KRQE Sports reached out to the governor’s office about the game being played out of state, and they said, “The state was not consulted on the decision announced today.”

Now to hoops, Dave Pilipovich was hired as a special assistant to the head coach for UNM Men’s Basketball on Friday. Pilipovich took over the position that was held by Craig Snow. On Monday, Pilipovich addressed the media and he is excited to get going with this team that he feels has a lot of potentials.

“I have seen them and have been around them for a couple of days and I will say this, how hard they are working, how well they work together, how much they enjoy being around each other, and how eager they are to play. It’s very refreshing,” said Pilipovich.

UNM has 30-days until the official start of the NCAA season. UNM has not released a non-conference schedule yet.

New Mexico State University Basketball announced its conference schedule on Monday. It features the usual 16-games but this season will have a different format, as they will play back-to-back games at the same location throughout the season. They will have eight games at home and eight away games.

It is fight week for a Jackson and Wink trained MMA fighter, Maurice Greene. Greene will take on former NFL player, Greg Hardy on Saturday’s UFC on ESPN+ main card. Greene holds a 9-4 professional record and is coming off of a big victory in June.

Hardy, is also coming off of a win and has six wins on his professional record but Greene believes that he has the upper hand in this fight because he has more experience and is a dedicated mixed martial artist.

“At the end of the day he is an athlete and I am a mixed martial artist, okay. He is an athlete, he’s athletic and he can do this because he is an athlete, but I am a mixed martial artist and I take pride in what I do,” said Greene.

That fight card will be on Saturday and will start up at 5 p.m. on ESPN+.

Local Sports News