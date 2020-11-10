Sports Desk: Mountain West Conference announces modified basketball schedules

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Mountain West Conference announced on Monday a modified men’s and women’s schedules for the upcoming 2020-2021 season.

The Mountain West Conference will move from an 18-game schedule to a 20-game schedule, that will play over 11 weeks within the context of state, county, and local guidelines. Mountain West teams will face each other in a two-game series in the same week with a one-day break between contests. Each program will have five home and five road series, reducing the regular travel schedule by four weeks to help mitigate potential virus exposures.

Conference schedules are still forthcoming but league play will begin in December and end the last week of February.

Lobo Football is coming off of its second straight loss over the weekend. The University of New Mexico is now 0-2 after Hawaii outlasted the Lobos on Saturday in a 39-33 victory. UNM now moves their attention to Nevada, as they will play the Wolf Pack on Saturday in Las Vegas, Nevada. UNM will be down starting quarterback Tevaka Tuioti as he took a bad hit late in their game with Hawaii. UNM Athletics said that Tevaka is in concussion protocol but was unclear if he was diagnosed with a concussion. Trae Hall will now get the start for the Lobos on Saturday.

“We will be with Trae Hall and they had a great competition until we made Tevaka the starter. Trae Hall came in and threw a couple of good passes, got us in field goal range. With a week of practice, he will get all the reps with the ones, he should be okay and give us a chance. I mean, it’s going to come down to the same thing, if we can make plays in the secondary we will have a chance but if we can’t, we will get embarrassed,” said UNM Head Football Coach Danny Gonzales.

UNM will need to work with Trae and their secondary as giving up big plays and a lot of yards have been the downfall for UNM in their two losses but the team does have to be happy moving forward with true freshman running back Nathaniel Jones.

“I feel like I came into the game ready. I prepare myself very well and I just feel that I proved that on the field today,” said Jones. He finished with a touchdown on 96 yards rushing in his first game as a Lobo.

Nevada versus UNM will be on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and will be shown on Fox sports 2.

Former Lobo kicker, Jason Sanders kicked his way into the Miami Dolphins history books on Sunday. The third-year pro nailed his 20th consecutive field goal on Sunday and his final field goal of 50 yards, proved to be a game-changer.

“Well, I mean Jason, we have a lot of confidence in him; Good snap, goop hold, good kick, good protection and he made it. That was the difference, that was the difference in the game,” said Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores.

Sanders hit two field goals on Sunday, a career-best 57 yarder in the first half and then the game-clinching 50 yarder in the fourth quarter. Jason remains perfect in field goals and PAT’s this season for the Dolphins.

Local Sports News