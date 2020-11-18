Sports Desk: Mountain West adjusts basketball schedule; Lobos start on the road

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In an effort to emphasize health and safety for student-athletes, coaches and staff, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mountain West Conference has adjusted it’s 2020-2021 men’s and women’s basketball schedules.

The change is in a reduction of travel and each school will play a two-game series against league opponents, hosting five and going on the road for another five series. The schedule will be played out over 11 weeks. Teams will have to meet state, county, and local health orders in each place. The changes will reduce regular-season travel by four weeks. The Lobos will start the season at Boise State on Dec. 3 and 5. The first home game for the Lobos is against Nevada and former Lobo head coach Steve Alford on Dec. 31 and Jan. 2.

The Lobo women’s basketball team will start the season on the road at Nevada on Dec. 31. There is a chance the women could play at Boise State at an even earlier date. The Lobo women will host for the first time Jan. 14 and 16, when UNLV comes to the Duke City.

With the state health order in New Mexico not allowing them to practice at the moment, New Mexico State men’s basketball has decided to relocate their practice to Phoenix, Arizona for the next five weeks. The Aggies are staying at the Arizona Grand Resort. The hope is that after five weeks the state’s health order will be more relaxed, allowing the team to return, practice, and play games. If not, the Aggies have the option of extending their stay at the resort.

Six-foot-seven small forward Nestor Dyachok has committed to the University of New Mexico men’s basketball program. Dyachok is originally from Moscow, Russia. He currently plays at Bishop Walsh high school in Cumberland, Maryland.

Lobos running back and kick returner Nathaniel Jones is a freshman who packs a punch. Highlights of Jones running over a player for the Nevada Wolfpack last week has been popular on social media. Jones not only ran over the player, but he also popped his helmet off because of the impact from contact.

“Obviously he’s not afraid, I mean because he annihilated that guy on the first return,” said Lobos head coach Danny Gonzales. “That picture is really cool. I mean that dude’s helmet is flying off, his face is just jarred up and Nate Jones is just running over him.”

