ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A member of the Lobo men’s basketball team will be part of Final Four weekend. Forward Morris Udeze has been selected for the Reese’s College All-Star Game. This season, Udeze led the Mountain West in rebounds with nearly 10 per game, as well as field goal percentage at 61%. The game features 20 seniors from across the country and will be played on Friday, March 31 and broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

Meanwhile former UNM walk-on Eloy Medina is coming back to New Mexico to continue his college career. Following his time with the Lobos, Medina went to Bakersfield College, but he is now joining the Northern New Mexico team.

“JUCO really showed me a lot,” said Medina. “It made me mature as a person, being alone. JUCO is hard, tough, tough on the mind. So, I fell like it matured me as a person and helped me better with my responsibilities going forward.”

In other news, both the UNM baseball and softball teams picked up big wins on Tuesday. The baseball team defeated #22 Texas Tech on a walk-off homerun 11-10 while the softball team beat rival NMSU 8-2.

Also, Jackson Wink Academy is set to host a fight card on April 14. 12 fights will take place on the night with hopes to help armature fighters climbs the ranks up to the pros.

“In the past so many fighters have come from Lenny Fresquez cards and myself that made it to the higher level fighters,” said Mike Winkeljohn. “Keith Jardine and Holly Holm, they fought on the card. Damacio Page, gosh, Steve Garcia, who is fighting April 8th, guys, next weekend in the UFC. He started on our card. So, we want to give more of these guys the opportunity to keep going and going forward.”