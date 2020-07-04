Sports Desk: MLB camp starts, NMSU football waits to work out

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Major League Baseball teams started summer camp Friday as they get ready for a short season due to COVID-19. The pandemic has claimed a lot of sporting activities. It has also knocked off the MLB Allstar Game for 2020. It’s the first time since 1945 that MLB will not play the annual game.

Meanwhile, the New Mexico State Aggies football team waits to workout. The Aggies are hoping to get on the field later this month. COVID-19 shut down all activity before the Aggies were able to have spring practice. “You know everybody’s pretty much in the same boat because not very many people got spring ball done if any anyway,” said NMSU head football coach Doug Martin. “But, It certainly does set you back with the younger players. We got two new quarterbacks that are vying for the job, one junior college and one kid we redshirted last year. So, It would have been very valuable for them.”

Holly Holm would like to become UFC women’s bantamweight champion again. As she gets ready to face Irene Aldana, Holm knows what is at stake. “Every fight I think in anybody’s career, but even especially for me right now is a make or break,” said Holm. “So, I know what’s at stake and I know it’s all lying on this fight.”

Lastly, Los Lunas High graduate Kade Benavidez excelled in football and baseball at the school. He just didn’t get to have a senior season on the diamond. Benavidez played his senior year in KRQE’s The Lost Season.