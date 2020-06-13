Sports Desk: Mitchell Parker reacts to draft by Washington Nationals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In this edition of the Sports Desk we start with former Manzano High School stand out and now a pitcher in the Washington Nationals organization, Mitchell Parker. Parker was taken in the 5th round of this year’s MLB Draft and he is excited but more relieved that he heard his name called.

“Oh, the feeling, it definitely feels like somebody just took a building off of my body. I mean, just all the stress and everything that we were going through is gone and now, and its just time to start throwing baseballs and doing what I want to do,” said Parker.

Parker had heard his name in the MLB Draft prior to 2020, as he was selected by the Chicago Cubs in 2018 and then by the Tampa Bay Rays in 2019, but Parker chose instead to go to San Jacinto College. “If you ask me, that was probably the best move I could have made, not accepting it. I mean, being able to just grow up in college and just grow up as a person, I would say that this year was definitely the year,” said Parker.

Parker is now in Albuquerque and staying in shape while this pandemic puts a hold on the baseball season. He loves where he is from and he is excited that he gets to represent his hometown at the next level. “It’s awesome being an Albuquerque kid, obviously not a lot of guys do come from here, but being able to represent Albuquerque in a good way is definitely, I feel that Albuquerque is starting to get their name on the map and everyone is starting to hear about it a little more,” said Parker.

Sticking with baseball, the Isotopes heard some great news on Friday, as their alter ego The Mariachis came out victorious in “The Greatest Gorra,” or MiLB hat competition. It started with 92 teams and after fans voting online, the Mariachis made their way through this tournament style competition. The Mariachis outlasted every team and now have this accolade to add to their already impressive resume of two Copa Cup’s.

“Yeah, it is just a terrific honor to continue to receive these accolades on behalf of the Mariachis program. We are just thrilled that the fans still love this logo as much and thank you to everyone who voted, we ate touched, we are honored by the fact that this has resonated so well throughout this community,” said Isotopes General Manager, John Traub.

The UFC will be back on Saturday night and local MMA fighter, Jordan Espinosa is ready to snap a two-fight losing streak. Espinosa and his opponent, Mark De La Rosa, both made weight Friday ahead of their bantamweight bout on this UFC Fight Night card.

Espinosa knows he has to win at this point in his career, but he feels confident coming in, as he has a history with his opponent. Well, since I already built a whole training camp around him a year and a half ago, I know a lot about him. My strengths match up well against his style, I will be a lot faster than him, my wrestling will be better. I think he is going to try and take me down because he is a jiu-jitsu guy and I think he is going to have a hard time taking me down. As long as I stay on my game and beat him up on the feet and stuff takedowns, I think it will be an easy night for me,” said Espinosa.

Espinosa will fight on the main card of this UFC Fight Night card and that will begin at 7 p.m. on ESPN+.