ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former La Cueva High School and UNM baseball standout Mitch Garver is making his return to Albuquerque this week. The Texas Rangers catcher is currently on a rehab assignment with AAA Round Rock and the Express are in town against the Isotopes. It will be the first time Garver will play in Isotopes Park as a professional.

“With the injury and everything, it’s unfortunate to have to do a rehab assignment, but this is kind of the best case scenario,” said Garver. “I get to come home, stay at my parents house. They get to hang out with their grandson. To see friends and family here is going to be pretty fun.”

In other news, professional wrestling is making a return to Albuquerque for the first time since 2019. Duke City Championship Wrestling is locally owned and operated and plans to hold events the third Thursday of every month, beginning on May 25.

“The goal is to hit as many wrestling fans as we can originally, and then from there branch out to those who haven’t found that they’re wrestling fans yet,” said organizer Fred Slow. “This is a family fun environment, and the way that we have it set up is as unique as an environment I’ve ever seen in pro wrestling.”

Also, as the Seattle Seahawks begin official team activities for the offseason, 6th round pick and former Lobo Jerrick Reed is making an impression. He believes the versality he learned in New Mexico is making a difference.

“You have to be versatile and be able to be in more than one spot to stay in this league and you’re making your value that much higher if you’re able to do more than one thing,” Reed said. “You know, not too many guys in this league are just playing one position.”