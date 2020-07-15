Sports Desk: Miranda Sanchez remembered by lifelong friend, former Lobo teammate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Her death is still shocking former teammates and fans of Lobo basketball. Miranda Sanchez was only 41 years old. Details of her death have not been made public. Lifelong friend and former teammate Nikki Heckroth Lobato had many good memories of Sanchez. The two played basketball together at Sandia high school. They kept that going into college, playing for the Lobos, and also becoming roommates.

“Just the quality time we got one on one being each other roommates in college,” said Heckroth Lobato. “I think you can’t take those moments back, right? I’m going to remember that. I’m going to remember just the gamer that she was. You know, there’s some people growing up that things in life don’t come easy and for her it seemed like when it came to playing sports, when it came to school, things just came easy to her.”

Sanchez scored over 1,300 points in her Lobo career and is sixth on the all-time points list.

In other sports, New Mexico United prepares to return to the pitch to face rival El Paso Locomotive FC on the road. “We saw them twice last year,” said New Mexico United midfielder Chris Wehan. “We saw them in the preseason already once. We’re very familiar with them and I think just the fact that it’s a team that we are considered a little bit of a rival, we’re really looking forward to this game.” Game time in El Paso is Wednesday at 7 p.m.

New Mexico State football announced the signing of junior college transfer and defensive lineman Dassani Freeman of Ventura College. The move comes one day after the Aggies best and most experienced defensive lineman, Roy Lopez, announced he was entering the transfer portal.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration had rescinded a rule that would have forced international students to leave the country if their colleges held online classes in the fall. Many students would have been affected. The University of New Mexico punter Tyson Dyer of Australia is one of the students that would have had to leave. Dyer started a petition in support of squashing the rule when he found out about it last week. The Trump administration was facing 8 federal lawsuits from universities all over the country.

Jeremiah Mares is a multi-sport athlete who recently graduated from Cibola High. He plans to continue his baseball career with the Aggies but not before taking a spot in The Lost Season.