ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Miles Kendrick will play his first-ever game at the University of New Mexico as a senior and the Lobos starting quarterback. UNM head coach Danny Gonzales formally announced the news about the Kansas transfer Monday morning. Kendrick’s leadership skills and ability to run and make throws separated him from the others.

“I was definitely confident in the body of work that I put together over camp, but you never know,” said Kendrick. “We have a lot of great competitors in the quarterback room and those guys pushed very hard this camp and made great plays and made great throws and were great leaders. We competed as a group really well.”

Kendrick had to come a long way to reach the top of the depth chart. When Kendrick arrived at UNM, he was still recovering from a broken leg that occurred last November. “I thought Miles did a great job over the last six or seven practices,” said UNM head coach Danny Gonzales. “I think his experience and demeanor really helped him. The guys seem to follow him. He’s done a real good job and if you would have told me that in May I would have told you, you’re crazy.”

Now that he has the job, Kendrick wants to work even harder with hopes that the best is yet to come. “I don’t feel like I accomplished what I want to yet,” said Kendrick. “What I want to accomplish is still out front. It’s still something I have to work towards. You know, I still have to prepare every single day. I have to show my teammates that I am committed and I was the right choice to start the season.”

The Lobos will start the season at home when they host Maine on Sept. 3.

In other sports news, the New Mexico Ford Dealers Spirit Stick is in week 2. Valley, Cibola, West Mesa and Volcano Vista are the schools in the poll. A winner will be revealed on Friday Night Football Friday 11:05 pm.

New Mexico Military Institute Broncos football team will not sneak up on anyone in 2022. The Broncos are going into the season as the defending national champions of junior college football. The Broncos are also the preseason favorite to win the Southwest Junior College Football Conference. The Broncos open the season at home Saturday against Papagos. The game time is 4 pm.

Jadyn Edwards led the Lobo women’s soccer team to their first victory of the season Sunday. Her hat trick helped the Lobos to secure a 4-2 victory against Cal State Bakersfield. The 1-1 Lobos are at Texas Tech Thursday at 6 pm.

The Kansas City Royals defeated the Chicago White Sox Monday 6-4.