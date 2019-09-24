Sports Desk: Michelle Waterson has her eye on Joanna Jedrzejczyk

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Even before their UFC Fight Night main event was scheduled, Michelle Waterson has had her eye on her opponent, former UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk, for quite some time.

“Joanna signing to the UFC was the person I had my eye on because when I came into the UFC she was the strawweight champ,” said Waterson. “I had my eye on her even before I got signed to the UFC. We always studied her. We always watched her fights.”

In Tampa, Florida on October 12, Waterson will get her wish to fight Jedrezejczyk. Waterson, who is on a three-fight win streak, is hoping for a win and the forward progress that comes with it.

“If a win over her doesn’t solidify my chance for the belt, then I don’t know what does,” said Waterson. “She has all the accolades for me to move forward.”

Teresa Tapia is hosting a car show with boxing under her late husband’s name. The Johnny Tapia Presents car show will not only have wheels and boxing, but also a string of celebrities. The event is will be at the Vado Speedway Park in Las Cruces on October 4.

Jerrick Reed II made his debut as a Lobo safety last Saturday in the rivalry game against the New Mexico State Aggies. The junior college transfer from Mount Olive, Mississippi got a pick-six on only the second play of the game. It is something he will never forget and something he feels he was prepared to do.

“I’m new to New Mexico and I knew this was like, a big-time rivalry,” said Reed II. “I had to do everything in my power to make sure we came out with the victory. So that means staying up at night and watching film, looking at receivers, what they did this year and last year. I feel like that’s what made me play the way I did and also my teammates.”

The 2-1 Lobos are at Liberty on Saturday.

The Aggies will try to finally get in the win column Saturday as they play their third straight Mountain West opponent. The Aggies are hosting Fresno State at 6 p.m. Friday.

Basketball practice starts for the Lobo men’s team Friday. Fans will get a chance to see the Lobos up close when they host their Cherry and Silver Game on October 12.