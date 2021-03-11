Sports Desk: Michael Cooper wants to be a Lobo again

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – As the coaching search continues for Lobo men’s basketball, one of their own wants to return to run the program. Los Angeles Lakers and Lobos great Michael Cooper wants a shot at the Lobos coaching vacancy.

The snag that has got him in the past, not finishing college continues to be an issue. “I’ve spoken with the Athletic Director Mr. Nunez last week and he told me the process that he’s going through, as far as finding things out, and obviously, the degree has been something that’s holding me back, but I’ve made steps over the last couple of years to do something about that,” said Cooper. “I look at the Lobo program and as for me, I really want this job. I want an opportunity.”

Cooper has thought about the job so much, he has even come up with a storyline for it. “What great front story page would it be if former Lobo athlete goes to the Lakers, comes back, coaches the Lobos, back to prominence and gets his degree and he’s able to walk with the class of 2022 at 64 years old,” Cooper said.

He wouldn’t coach for the money. He says he honestly just wants to help the program and as far as the college thing goes. “You know I have a master’s degree and Ph.D. in winning championships,” said Cooper. “I have a master’s degree in understanding young people and coaching teams.” Cooper is currently a coach in the Big 3. He has won everywhere he has been from the D-league to the WNBA.

Cooper just found out this week that he is a finalist for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. An announcement on the final class of 2021 comes May 16. Enshrinement will be in September. Cooper is also working on a book about his basketball journey called “View from the Bench.”

In other sports news, former University of New Mexico Lobos 300-pound offensive lineman Teton Saltes ran a 40-yard dash under five seconds and put up other impressive numbers in front of NFL scouts at Lobo pro day. Scouts from L.A. Chargers, San Francisco 49ers, Miami Dolphins, Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals were in attendance. Punter Tyson Dyer, considered among the nation’s best in the college game, struggled in strong winds.