Sports Desk: Michael Bradley joins his dad in NMHSCA Coaches Hall of Honor

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – On Monday’s edition of the Sports Desk, Roswell’s intermediate All-Star team was in California representing the Southwest region at the Little League World Series.

Meanwhile, the 2019 New Mexico Coaches Association coaches’ clinic was held Monday in Albuquerque. Four coaches were inducted into Coaches Hall of Honor, including Mayfield football coach, Michael Bradley.

“To be inducted into this hall of fame with such legends, as you know my dad number one; Eric Roanhaus, all the inductees tonight,” said Bradley. “To be put in the same sentence as these people is just a very humbling experience.”

Bradley also spoke about about the state of his team heading into the 2019 season. “We have a very strong senior class, we have a lot of people coming back this year. I am really excited about it. Tough, hard-nosed kids that like to play football. If we can stay healthy, we could be there at the end.”



Sticking with high school football, Hobbs’ new head coach Ken Stevens is ready to hit the ground running. “You know, our number one goal is to get better each week and compete for a district championship, and ultimately a state championship,” said Stevens. “I know those are pretty high goals in year one, but I want to set high expectations for the program there in Hobbs, and we are going to work and bust our butts to get there.”

Elsewhere, former UNM national champion Courtney Frerichs has officially qualified for the World Track and Field Championships in September. This comes after Frerichs finished second in the 3000-meter steeplechase at the U.S. Outdoor Championships with a time of 9:26:61.

Also competing at the U.S. Outdoor Championships was Los Alamos alum, Chase Ealy. The former Hilltopper won the national shot put title with a throw of 19.56 meters.

New Mexico’s own Jordan Espinosa will be back in the UFC octagon on Saturday. Espinosa holds a 14-5 flyweight record and has won 10 out of his last 11 fights. He will be taking on Matt Schnell (13-4) who has won his last three fights. The fight will air August 3 on ESPN.

As a reminder, Clovis New Mexico’s Harvey Park will take part in Dana White’s Contender Series. This is a big opportunity for Park, as a win could get him a UFC contract.

“The people making this fights, they know what they are doing and they are picking styles that they think are going to sell and be entertaining, and you know I think that’s what they picked with this one,” said Park. “I like to come forward, he likes to come forward, he throws little spin techniques, and I throw everything with power. So, something has got to give.”