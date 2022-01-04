Sports Desk: Metro tournament begins

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Metro basketball tournament begins this week. Tons of action in the first round on Tuesday night, including a win by Volcano Vista on the boy’s side against Rio Grande, and a victory by the Sandia girls team over Cibola. A full look at the brackets can be found below.

Meanwhile, the Lobo women’s team is coming off a victory over Mountain West opponent UNLV Monday night. UNM struggled defensively early on but was able to come out on top thanks to clutch shooting down the stretch. “I think we just outscored them 3-2 on every possession the last couple of minutes,” said coach Bradbury. “I don’t think there were too many stops, I mean clearly we couldn’t guard them in the post. We knew that before it started.”

The Lobos ended with four players in double figures, including Shai McGruder who led the team in points and rebounds. “Yeah I have been doing good but it’s the people that are around me, being able to see me, look for me, and do all of that,” said McGruder. “So, they are the ones that is helping me.”

In other news, the New Mexico State men’s team is riding a seven-game win streak. Up next for the Aggies is Lamar University on Thursday. NMSU will need to stay on their toes, however, as the Lamar program has been hit by COVID-19, and a game postponement is a real possibility. “It adds an element in terms of hard to prepare you know but that’s just how it’s going to be for a lot of games this year, for a lot of programs because of the obvious,” says NMSU coach Jans. “Who is going to play and who isn’t, it’s not like we are going to know that until warm-ups or until the game unfolds. I mean, it brings another element to the table in terms of preparation.”

On to the ice as the UNM hockey team is ranked fourth in the nation and is ready to put on a show for some local fans. The Lobos play at the Division III level and currently have a 19-1 record. There are only eight games remaining on the season but six of them will be at home. Up next on the Lobos schedule is the ninth-ranked Air Force, which is an important matchup when it comes to getting a playoff berth.

“So, the top 16 teams get an auto-berth to the national playoffs,” said UNM head coach Grant Harvey. “I believe they are 9 or 11, we are four, this matters to both of us right because there is seeding involved. If they drop two they may fall out. So, this is where I know we are going to come to a full-on war because it matters to both of us just the same.”

UNM will play Air Force both on Friday and Saturday this week at 8 p.m.