NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – As The Enchantment continues to fill its roster for The Basketball Tournament, the team is adding former Lobos, New Mexico natives and also former Aggies. The team announced the addition of former NMSU standout Johnny McCants on Tuesday. Following his time in Las Cruces, McCants began a professional career overseas. The Enchantment will play its first game in the single elimination tournament on July 19 in Lubbock, TX.

In other news, Twin Warriors golf club is participating in the PGA Hope program for the 5th time. The program provides an introduction to golf and free lessons to military veterans.

“Meeting vets, wounded warriors, all those good things that we gave up when got out of the service, its nice to see everybody,” said Army veteran Anthony Ramirez. “There’s the incentive of getting better at golf, which all of us need and a lot of these guys just like being out here. Just hang out, talk just based on what service you were in and things like that.”

Also, New Mexico United goalkeeper Alex Tambakis reached his 500th career save on Saturday in the team’s win over Colorado Springs. He is only the second player in USLC history to reach the milestone.

“I’m trying to do the best I can, you know, for the team, for myself,” he said. “For me it’s all about winning. I love to win. I hate losing.”