Sports Desk: Match Day for New Mexico United as they take on El Paso

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United will be back in action on Friday night in El Paso, as they take on the Locomotive FC at 7:30 p.m. New Mexico United and El Paso ended in a 2-2 draw last week, so this United team is hungry to get back in the win column.

Now 1-1-1 on the season, New Mexico United got off to a fast start with El Paso last week, but wouldn’t finish out the first half strong. El Paso came back and led 2-1 at the break, and New Mexico United wouldn’t find their equalizing goal until late in the second half.

“The last game we obviously had a high press, and for the first 30 minutes we did it pretty well and that’s kind of our game plan. We are going to put them under as much pressure as possible and hopefully convert off of that. Obviously, with that, we are vulnerable to opportunities for them to break us down, but we know to come back, get compact and allow us to be successful,” said New Mexico United Midfielder Andrew Tinari. New Mexico United versus El Paso is at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+.

Now to high school athletics, as it was announced on Friday that all Metro Championship events will be canceled this upcoming school year. The current pandemic prevented Metro Championships in 2020-2021, but APS Athletics is hopeful that they will return in the 2021-2022 school year. The NMAA released an updated sports calendar for the upcoming year, as Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced on Thursday that in-person learning will be delayed through Labor Day.

Here is a look at that NMAA Calendar:



Sport Start Date State Championships Cross Country Oct. 5 December 4-5 Golf (Fall Season) Oct. 5 June 21-22 Volleyball Oct. 5 December 4-12 Basketball Jan. 4 March 1-13 Swimming & Diving Jan. 4 March 13 & 20 Spirit TBD March 26-27 Soccer Feb. 15 April 12-17 Football Feb. 22 April 23-24 & 30, May 1 & 8 Wrestling April 12 June 14-16 Baseball April 5 June 21-26 Softball April 5 June 21-26 Golf (Spring Season) April 5 June 21-22 Tennis April 5 June 14-19 Track & Field April 5 June 17-19 & 24-26

Now to college athletics, Eastern New Mexico University will now have their Fall sports moved back, as the conference they are affiliated with, Lone Star Conference, announced on Friday that they will be pushing back Fall sports to no earlier than the week of September 21.

Now to baseball, Major League Baseball is back and day two is hosting 14-games on Friday, but former New Mexico State outfielder, Daniel Johnson heard some good news on Friday as he was named to the Cleveland Indians opening day roster.

Johnson was drafted by the Nationals back in 2016 and is now the fifth former Aggie to reach the MLB. Now to MMA, it is fight night for Jackson and Wink trained Aaron Pico, as he will take on Chris Hatley Jr. in a featherweight bout on the main card of Bellator 242.

Pico is the favorite coming into this fight and he is confident that he will come out with his hand raised, but did you know that Pico has another passion besides fighting? “As a kid, I just loved riding horses. So, I would go work at the stables and then take horse lessons, help around, yeah it’s just a huge passion of mine. That’s all I think about is fighting and horses, that’s all I want to do and they complement each other because I got to make sure that I am solid in my fighting and everything is taken care of. So, I can go out there and win fights, so I can ultimately make money so my horses can have a good life,” said Aaron Pico. He is looking to improve his 5-3 professional record on Friday night, his fight will be shown on the Paramount Network at 8 p.m.

Now let’s finish with Friday’s edition of the Lost Season as we profile St. Pius X student-athlete Christy DeGuio.

“My name is Christy DeGuio and I am a St. Pius graduate Class of 2020. I will be attending UNM in the fall and I would like to thank KRQE News 13 for their support. I have competed in cross country, golf, and tennis for St. Pius High School. As captain of the varsity tennis team, I am proud to say that we were dedicated, caring, and hard-working. We were all deeply heartbroken to have a canceled season, as we were excited to show our strong and talented team and the ability to compete, but I am fortunate and grateful to have made great friends and dedicated coaches. I encourage students to get involved with any type of sport that their school may offer. It helps with academics, creates friendships, and pushes oneself to be the best that they can be. I look forward to the future in tennis, new friends, new games, and new competitions are yet to come. I have learned that everything happens for a reason,” said DeGuio.