Sports Desk: ‘March Madness’ canceled, state tournament continues without fans

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The coronavirus has claimed March Madness. In an attempt to help stop the spread of COVID-19 the National Collegiate Athletic Association has canceled the men’s and women’s basketball tournament along with winter and spring NCAA championships.

NCAA President Mark Emmert and the board of directors made the decision Thursday. The move also forced the cancellation of the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Track and Field Championships that was scheduled to begin in Albuquerque on Friday.

Meanwhile, Lobo spring football continued Thursday with the coronavirus on the minds of players and coaches.

“I mean, it is scary and you know there is a very high possibility that the university shuts down and that means football shuts down, but at the end of the day I’m still going to come in for film, ” said Lobos offensive lineman Ben Davis. “It’s not going to stop the season, I mean let’s hope so.”

On the ball field, Major League Baseball has canceled spring training and moved opening day back two weeks due to COVID-19.

Minor League baseball is also delaying the season. The Albuquerque Isotopes opening day scheduled for April 14 will be moved to a date yet to be determined.

The USL Championship has suspended it’s season for 30 days. That means New Mexico United season opener on the road as well as the teams first three home games will be moved to another time.

The Duke City Gladiators Indoor Football League debut is also delayed. The IFL has suspended it’s season for 30 days. The Gladiators were to open the season Thursday night in Frisco, Texas.

Lastly, the high school boys and girls state basketball tournament continued Thursday without fans and media. Defending Class 4A champion Valley Vikings defeated the Hope Christian Huskies 50-47.

Derrick Chavez led the way for with Valley with 20 points. Valley will play the winner between Highland and Gallup in the championship game Saturday at 4 p.m.