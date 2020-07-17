Sports Desk: Manigault signs first professional basketball contract

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Corey Manigault is packing his bags for Bulgaria. The former Lobo forward inked a deal with Balkan Botevgrad this week. The team is part of the NBL and FIBA Europe Cup. “I am very excited to go to Europe,” said Manigault. “I definitely plan on stretching my game out and for sure exploring whatever the future holds.” In his final season with the Lobos, Manigault averaged over 12 points per game and had a season-high of 28 points against Wyoming.

In other sports, Tim Means is ready to return to the octagon. He will face Laureano Staropoli at UFC Fight Night 174 August 8 in Las Vegas. Means lost his last time out, fighting with a heavy heart at UFC Rio Rancho. Means, who also helps with coaching Moriarty high school football, dedicated that fight to a pair of football players who died in a car accident.

“It wasn’t one of those where I was worried about winning or losing,” said Means. “I was just worried about staying sane and keeping my mind on the right track. So, I was able to vent. Made a lot of mistakes because I was fighting angry, mad and upset but I was able to get my head on right and get back to the grindstone.”

John Dodson is back in action on August 15. He will face Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 252. Dvalishvili recently broke his old record for takedowns in a match from 12 to 13. The fight will be at the Apex in Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, New Mexico United’s Saalih Muhammad has claimed the USL Championship Fans’ Choice Goal of the Week award for week three. Muhammad nailed a 35-foot goal in a win at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC to start the scoring. Muhammad’s goal netted him 48 percent of the vote from the 1,779 fans who participated. New Mexico United and rival El Paso Locomotive finished in a 2 all tie Wednesday night in El Paso. The same two teams will run it back next Friday.

Kendra Levesque is headed to New Mexico State to play softball. The Rio Rancho star’s first stop is in The Lost Season.