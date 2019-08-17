Sports Desk: Maldonado Jr. back in the ring Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico boxer Fidel Maldonado Jr. returns to the ring Saturday to headline a card called, “Warriors Collide.”

Maldonado Jr. will face Juan Santiago. He has a 16-16-2 record and has only won two of his last six fights.

“He’s a pressure guy,” said Maldonado Jr. “He’s a little bit bigger than me, so we just worked on boxing and using my skills. It’s like I did in the last one, improve every fight.”

Maldonado Jr. still entertains dreams of fighting for a world title in the future. His record is 27-4-1.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. at the Embassy Suites. The first fight is 7:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, Lobos quarterback Tevaka Tuioti has returned home to California to be at the side of his ailing grandfather, who suffered a setback. In fall camp, Tuioti is in a tight battle for the starting job under center.

The NMMI Colts football team lost the first game of 2018, but reeled off five straight victories afterward. The problem is that they also lost four of their last remaining five games. Head Coach Randy Montoya believes his team will finish better in 2019.

Switching gears, Jordan Hosey is the newest member of Mike Bradbury’s Lobo women’s basketball team. Hosey, a former McDonald’s High School All-American, came out of high school ranked as the 16th best player.

Post 13 suffered its second defeat at the American Legion World Series Friday. The team representing New Mexico lost to Illinois 13-2. Post 13 has one more game in pool play.

New Mexico United returns to the pitch Saturday to face an L.A. Galaxy II team they tied earlier in the season. As they try to move up in the USL Western Conference Standings, the United would like nothing less than a victory and three points that come with it.

“It needs to be a complete performance, I think first and foremost we need a shutout,” said United midfielder Chris Wehan. “We haven’t had enough shutouts this year. I like our chances scoring goals. It’s the responsibility of everyone on the field. If we can get a shutout, our chances on winning the game go up quite a bit, especially with the amount of attacking guys we have.”

Match time at Isotopes Park is 7:30 p.m.