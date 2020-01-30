Sports Desk: Lyle suspended for 2 games; Lobo women fall to SDSU

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobos task of guarding a 13-0 perfect home record against a talented and fourth-ranked San Diego State Aztecs team got tougher before the game started. UNM announced Wednesday that Lobos guard and leading scorer JaQuan Lyle was suspended for two games for conduct detrimental to the team. Lyle had just been cleared to practice again this week after returning from a knee injury.

The Lobo women’s basketball team went on a 9-0 run with only 16 seconds left in a noontime game at San Diego State only to lose by one point. The Lobos even grabbed a 74-73 lead with only seven seconds left, but Aztecs star Sofia Ramos was fouled and hit both free throws, as she would go 16 of 16 from the free-throw line. Jaedyn De La Cerda led the Lobos in scoring with 24 points. Sofia Ramos was the leading scorer in the game with 32 points for the Aztecs in a 75-74 victory.

Boxing promoter and businessman Lenny Fresquez is auctioning off over 20 years of sports memorabilia from boxing cards he promoted and fights that he has seen. Fresquez estimates that he has about $50,000 worth of items, from Muhammad Ali and Ken Norton gloves to Posters and other items from local fighters Holly Holm, Danny Romero Jr. and late-great fighters Bob Foster and Johnny Tapia.

Meanwhile, Lobo football will have its first spring football training camp under new head coach Danny Gonzales March 2.