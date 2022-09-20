ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The next Lobo football game is arguably the toughest challenge the team will face all season. UNM travels to Baton Rouge, Louisiana to take on the LSU Tigers. While LSU is expected to win by a large margin, UNM head coach Danny Gonzales just wants his team to go out and compete.

“I mean our kids are not afraid. We’re going to go over there and put up a good fight, compete and if we can create some turnovers it will be a good afternoon. We’re playing a good football team.”

In other news, Notah Begay III has added another trophy to his collection. Begay coached Team USA to victory in the junior Presidents cup over the international team in a 13-11 win.

Also, conference play for the UNM volleyball team begins this week. The Lobos are currently 9-1 on the year, and the team expects big things once they start playing other Mountain West teams.

“At the end of the day we’ve won some really tough matches in opponents gyms and we knew that was going to be something we had to develop that skill. We had to develop that grip,” coach Newman-Gonchar said. “We had to develop that resiliency, heading into conference play. Every night is an absolute war. Boise State is as good as they’ve ever been Utah State is playing as well as they ever played and I think going to this year for me is as exciting as its ever been.”