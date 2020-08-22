Sports Desk: Local high school graduate Michael Ou picked first overall in 2020 CBA Draft

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In this edition of the Sports Desk, we start with Menaul School graduate Michael Ou. A graduate of 2017 from Menaul, Ou was picked first overall in the Chinese Basketball Association draft by the Shanghai Sharks. Ou is a 6’8″ center/power forward that played two seasons at Cal State Northridge, before going pro and now being picked first overall in the 2020 CBA Draft.

Sticking with hoops, UNM Men’s Basketball announced the addition of two players to their 2020-2021 roster on Wednesday, Isaiah Marin and Logan Padgett. Marin is a 6’5″ guard that committed to playing at UNM back in June, but he was not slated to join the Lobos until 2021 as he was planning on playing at a junior college this upcoming season. Marin will now join the Lobos in 2020 and will be a freshman.

Padgett is a 6’7″ forward that is transferring from Samford University. He is the son of new Assistant Coach Scott Padgett and Logan will come in as a sophomore.

UNM Athletics released Head Football Coach Danny Gonzales’ contract to the media on Wednesday. Gonzales’ base salary over this five-year contract is $400,000, but he also has some salary incentives if he does well:

MW Conference Championship Win $30,000

6 to 8 Regular season wins $10,000

Top 25 Ranking $50,000

Any Bowl Victory $25,000

The 2020 Albuquerque City Golf Championship teed off on Friday at Ladera Golf Course. 120 Golfers are competing over three days this year, starting at Ladera and then moving to Aroyo Del Oso Golf Course on Saturday and then finishing up at Los Altos Golf Course on Sunday. The full look at the leader board from round one is available on the USGA Tournament website.

Local Professional Boxer, Josh “Pitbull” Torres announced on Friday afternoon that he has a fight set for September 3 in California. Torres will take on Cody Crowley on a Premier Boxing fight card, which will be shown on Fox Sports 1.

Torres holds a 22-6-2 professional record and is riding a seven-fight winning streak, with six of those wins coming by KO. Torres will have a tough test on September 6 though, as Crowley is a Canadian champion that holds an 18-0 record and is also a southpaw.

Local Sports News