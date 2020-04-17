Sports Desk: Local golfer Sam Saunders hopeful after PGA Tour announces return

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In this edition of the “Sports Desk” we start with news from golf. The PGA Tour announced early Thursday morning that they have plans to restart their season in mid-June. The revised schedule will start with the Charles Schwab Challenge on June 11. The first four events will not house spectators but if the schedule does play out there would be 24 consecutive weeks of golf headed into Thanksgiving.

Local professional golfer and former Lobo, Sam Saunders isn’t apart of the PGA Tour but he says this is a step in the right direction. “Its great that maybe golf can be the pioneer going forward, getting some people back into sports, and have something for people to look forward to. Unfortunately, I am not on the PGA Tour yet, but if they start I believe that the tournaments that I am able to play in are going to follow, hopefully, a little bit before or around the same time that those start getting going. So, I am really looking forward to playing tournament golf again and being able to work my way up and hopefully get to the PGA Tour in the next few years,” said Saunders.

Saunders missed out on four tournaments this past month, because of the pandemic. He won three events last season and this standstill is effecting him because he felt very confident in his game. “I was really looking forward to getting going, I had knocked the rust off of my game really well from the two or three-month break that I had taken, and was excited to get competing again. My game was in a great spot, but its sort of the hand we were dealt. So, we are just going to keep going and keep moving forward and try to do some things at home to come back ready to go,” said Saunders.

The COVID-19 pandemic has put an end to spring sports for high school and college, and with that recruiting has become more difficult. Here in New Mexico, high school athletes use this time to hopefully gain the attention of colleges.

“You know, we are not loaded with your four-star or five-star athletes here, so this evaluation period is huge for New Mexico athletes. Especially in those 2020s, that we’re hoping to get that last-minute push to be seen in front of a coach that they had been talking to, but the coach was waiting for the club season or the high school state tournament, to actually see them play. Hopefully, they understand that it’s not over for them, I mean there are still opportunities out there, but they just need to know that they need to be more aggressive and more creative,” said Matt Martinez, owner of ZAM Sports Recruiting.

Martinez helps high school athletes get more attention from colleges and hopefully a scholarship. This past year ZAM Sports Recruiting saw 25 of their athletes earn college scholarships. Martinez understands that times are tough, but he also has these tips for New Mexico athletes.

“The biggest tip is video. You know, my biggest thing is most of these kids have progressed from last year to this year, so sure send some old highlight video or game video from last year, but like I said get creative now. Go out and set up a hitting net, or set up a volleyball net, and just show some different abilities that you can do in the yard because every kid is facing this situation right now and every coach gets it. So, there are still opportunities for our kids, they just need to take advantage of those, which is being creative and emailing coaches, because they are home now and they are sitting at their emails watching them,” said Martinez.

Former local baseball player, that played at Volcano Vista and the University of New Mexico, Daniel Herrera went viral on Wednesday night on Twitter. Herrera posted a video of him playing Wii baseball while using a real baseball bat with the controller taped to the barrel. The video was picked up by ESPN’s Twitter account and now has up to 800,000 views.

This edition of the “Sports Desk” ends with news from soccer, as the USL announced on Thursday that they have extended its training moratorium for USL Championship and League One clubs through, and including, Sunday, May 3.

The USL set an initial training moratorium in March, with the hopes of starting their season in mid-May. The mid-May start is still the plan, as the USL hasn’t announced anything different, but the MLS released a similar extension to their training moratorium earlier in the week, and they said that a mid-May start would be extremely unlikely.