ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday was selection day for college baseball teams around the country. Programs found out what regional host sites they will be going to, and a few New Mexican players play for teams that will be moving on. Arizona’s Aidan May and Brandon Zastrow, Samford’s Alex Gaeto and Oregon State’s Jacob Kmatz are among the players competing for a national title.

“Yeah I mean we’re going to be in some place with a good atmosphere with some fans that we’ve never been around and a lot on the line,” Kmatz said. “So it will be fun and last year was fun because we were at our own place, but it will be a new experience. Every game is something new and its going to be fun and doing it with this group of guys is going to be even more fun.”

Meanwhile Isotopes pitcher Gavin Hollowell also recently had some good news about his future. After missing the beginning of this season with elbow inflammation, Hollowell is back in the bullpen and ready to start contributing again. He is ranked as the Rockies top pitching prospect on the Isotopes’ roster, but he said that having a reliever’s mentality helps with day-to-day uncertainty.

“I mean I can control what I control,” said Hollowell. “I don’t think about much, its just a whole lot going on up there. When I hear my name, that’s when I’m going out there and getting after it. I don’t think about it. Just go after it and do my job every time. Ideally, throwing up a zero every time, but I mean that’s easier said than done of course. Just going out there and attacking what I have.

In other news, Sandia High School basketball player Sydney Benally is staying active in the gym this summer. She is playing on the Adidas circuit and racking up Division I offers.

“I was just very fortunate to be put on that stage and I put in so much work to be able to show out,” she said. “The college offers were just a blessing.”